New boomtowns zoom into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. 2 Dallas neighbors zoom onto list of America’s biggest boomtowns. The Dallas area is booming, and a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset ranks two fast-growing nearby cities — Denton and McKinney — among the nation’s top 50 boomtowns. To come up with its list, SmartAsset evaluated data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. Denton and McKinney zoom onto the list, ranking, respectively, No. 36 and No. 39 in the U.S.

2. Sweetest restaurant Sugar Factory opens in Dallas with red-carpet hoo-ha. The sweetness has arrived: Sugar Factory American Brasserie, the restaurant known for over-the-top sweets and must-try cocktails, opened its first location in Texas in Dallas, at 1900 Cedar Springs Rd., in a former Ruth's Chris. It opened on November 5 with a celebrity appearance and some red-carpet pizzazz.

3. Indie film house takes over Magnolia theater at Dallas' West Village. There's a cool new movie theater concept coming to Dallas. Called Violet Crown, it's an Austin-based indie-theater chain, and will open in a prominent location: the former Magnolia Theatre in West Village, which closed in March due to COVID-19. The new theater will open in spring 2022, bringing a moviegoing experience back to the West Village.

4. Absurdity reigns in the new Princess Diana gobsmacker Spencer. In her shocking 1992 tell-all Diana: Her True Story, Princess Diana (secretly, through author Andrew Morton) laid bare all her sins and secrets from behind palace walls. To make the new film Spencer, it seems director Pablo Larrain and writer Steven Knight threw daggers at that book, landed on their favorite naughty bits and negative traits, piled them all onto the princess, and shoved them into one imaginary holiday weekend horror show.

5. Hipster Austin restaurant Loro opens 2nd Dallas location in Addison. A hipster restaurant from Austin is opening in Addison: Loro, the Asian smokehouse and bar from Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue) and chef Tyson Cole (Uchi), will open a location in Addison at 14999 Montfort Dr., IE the old Flying Saucer, which closed in December 2020. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022.