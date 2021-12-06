Beloved Texas rockers Arc Angels reunite for show at Echo Lounge in Dallas

A beloved blues rock band from Austin, Texas, with a devoted and adoring fan base is reuniting for a series of shows in three Texas cities.

The Arc Angels, featuring drummer Chris Layton with Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II sharing lead vocal and lead guitar duties, are reuniting and will perform three homecoming shows, as follows:

January 20: The Aztec in San Antonio

January 21: the 713 Music Hall in Houston

January 22: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.

The Dallas performance is at the soon-to-open new venue from Mark Cuban, which will debut in mid-December with a concert featuring Sting.

The Arc Angels were founded in 1992 following the death of Stevie Ray Vaughan by the two remaining members, drummer Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon, with Sexton and Bramhall.

As a release notes, their foundation was laid at the Austin Rehearsal Center (ARC), thus the name.

Sexton was working on a solo album, Bramhall was working under a deal with Geffen Records, and Layton had a drum room where he would practice.

The initial idea was a band that could jam when people happened to be in town or not on tour with Stevie. After Vaughn died, they formed a band as an outlet, playing live and just for fun. Eventually Sexton and Bramhall put aside their solo projects and began creating music specifically for the Arc Angels.

They released their self-titled debut Arc Angels in 1992, then toured and appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, before breaking up in 1994.

Bramhall has since toured with Roger Waters and Eric Clapton. Sexton made two acclaimed solo albums, toured with Bob Dylan, and has produced others' projects. Layton recorded three albums with the Texas soul quintet Storyville and has backed such artists as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, and John Mayer.

For this reunion, they'll perform with a new bass player as original bassist Tommy Shannon has retired.