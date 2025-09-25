Weekend Event Planner
State Fair of Texas tops the 16 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's finally here, folks - the 2025 State Fair of Texas begins its run this weekend. And while that will be the big thing to do for many, there are plenty of other choices, including early Christmas shopping, five concerts with a bunch of big names, a Fort Worth staple coming east, a symphony mixed with cirque performers, three local theater events, two haunted experiences, a new art exhibition, and a cultural festival.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, September 25
Chi Omega Christmas Market
Not everybody thinks about Christmas shopping in September, but the Chi Omega Christmas Market lets shoppers get ahead of the game while giving back. The 48th annual event mainly serves as a fundraiser for numerous local nonprofit organizations in key focus areas - Arts, Civic, Education, Health and Welfare - with 2025 beneficiaries including Beacon Hill, Broadway Dallas, Community Partners of Dallas, and more. The event takes place through Sunday at Dallas Market Hall.
HAIM in concert
HAIM is a rock trio made up of sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim who've experienced nice-if-unspectacular success since their debut album in 2013. While their albums have done well in the U.S., for some reason, the sisters - who grew up in California - have experienced bigger success in the U.K., where each of their releases have made at least the top 3. The BFFs of Taylor Swift - they've collaborated on multiple projects with the superstar - will play at The Bomb Factory in support of their new album, I Quit.
Casa Mañana presents A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond
No, you're not seeing things - Fort Worth's Casa Mañana is bringing its Cabaret Theatre to Frisco with this inaugural production, A Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond. Diamond’s career spans six decades, blending heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies to create timeless hits. The production will feature classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Love on the Rocks,” and more, sung by Curtis Wiley and Alec Michael Ryan. There will be three performances through Saturday at Nack Theater.
Friday, September 26
State Fair of Texas
There's no extravaganza on the Dallas calendar quite like the State Fair of Texas. From all the new food items (fried and otherwise) to the rides and games on the midway to the live performances (including concerts by Kaitlin Butts, Wade Bowen, TLC, Brian McKnight, Village People, and more), it takes a hearty soul to explore everything the fair has to offer. Fortunately, you have plenty of time, as the State Fair takes place daily at Fair Park through October 19. Don't forget to explore all your ticket discount options to avoid paying more than you should. Read more about it all here.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Noir
The artists of Troupe Vertigo will defy gravity and cast their spell in their show, Cirque Noir is an alluring, film noir-inspired circus of thrills and chills, set to a jazzy, nocturnal score performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and led by Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Company of Rowlett Performers presents Sleepy Hollow
When Ichabod Crane comes to Sleepy Hollow seeking a well-to-do wife, he spots Katrina Van Tassel, who unfortunately already has extremely jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman. After being forced to make his way through the graveyard during a raging storm, he encounters something aiming to take the poor soul’s life. The production runs through October 5 at Plaza Theater in Garland.
J&F House of Terror
Halloween season kicks into high gear this weekend, starting with the opening of J&F House of Terror. It features a haunted house maze that is torn down and built up every year so it is never the same. The haunted house is completely inside at Firewheel Town Center, located in the former location of Pete's Burgers and Wings, close to the fountain, apartments, and park. It will be open mostly on weekends through November 1.
Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Rent
Based on Puccini’s beloved opera La Bohème, Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. The production, presented by Grand Prairie Arts Council, will have four final performances through Sunday at Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie.
Saturday, September 27
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "Mounds and Mist: Kondo Traditions in Clay" opening day
"Mounds and Mist: Kondo Traditions in Clay" celebrates the achievement of four members of the Kondo family: Kondo Yuzo (1902-1985); his sons Yutaka (1932-1983) and Hiroshi (1936-2012); and his grandson Takahiro (born 1958). The exhibition features a wide range of work that explores the potential of vessels and abstract forms, as well as Takahiro’s most consequential contributions to contemporary ceramic art. The exhibition will remain on display at the Crow Museum on the campus of the University of Texas at Dallas through May 31, 2026.
Carrollton Culture Fest
Carrollton Culture Fest has been expanded to include a richer cultural experience with more food, live entertainment, and a broader celebration of global traditions. The event will highlight global flavors with a large selection of food and drink vendors representing countries from around the world, including France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and more. The one-day event takes place in Historic Downtown Carrollton.
Cara Mía Theatre presents 6th Annual Latinidades Festival
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cara Mía Theatre will launch its 2025-2026 season with Dallas’s largest international Latino theatre festival, the 6th Annual Latinidades Festival & Symposium. The festival features six mainstage productions and various second-stage performances spanning theatre, dance, music, and poetry to highlight diverse Latin American voices. The event takes place through October 12 at Latino Cultural Center.
Bring Me The Horizon in concert
British rock band Bring Me the Horizon has slowly but surely built up their fanbase over the past 20 years. Their 2006 debut album didn't get them much attention, but each subsequent release saw them rise up the charts in both their homeland and the United States. The band, best known for songs like "Drown," "Throne," and "Medicine," will play at American Airlines Center in support of their 2024 album, Post Human: Nex Gen.
Haunted Shadows Lake Trail
A different type of haunted experience can be found at Haunted Shadows Lake Trail. A little over a mile in length, it's a self-guided journey through the woods and weeds along the shore of Lake Lewisville in The Colony. There is no guide - only a trail. Through the dark, scary woods. The wind rustling through the trees. The snap of a twig from a footstep. The moon shining off the lake. The shadows that provide refuge for some unseen horror. The event takes place on weekends through November 1.
Alabama Shakes in concert
The blues rock band Alabama Shakes was one of the more popular acts in the mid-2010s, releasing two acclaimed albums and winning three Grammy Awards. But they disbanded in 2018 when lead singer Brittany Howard decided she wanted to pursue a solo career. Now, seven years later, they've decided to reunite, with new music set to be released soon. Fans can enjoy their past work and maybe some new stuff at this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Sunday, September 28
The Beach Boys in concert
The legendary Beach Boys will put on a retrospective of their long and storied career. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. The concert takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Charlie Wilson presents Uncle Charlie's Cookout
R&B icon Charlie Wilson will bring a soul-infused celebration to Irving with Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour, featuring an all-star lineup of legendary acts, including Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge. The four singers will take fans on a journey through some of R&B’s most cherished classics. The concert takes place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.