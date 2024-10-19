This week's hot headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Mark Cuban reveals mystery behind why he sold the Dallas Mavericks. After two decades as a passionate and hands-on owner, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took many by surprise in December 2023 when he sold his majority share in the team without explanation. But in three recent appearances — on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the "All-In" podcast, and the "Life in Seven Songs" podcast — he shared the reasons behind his decision.
2. Dallas restaurant world abuzz over just-sent-out Michelin invites. The buzz around the Michelin Guide’s impending Texas edition reached a fever pitch on October 15 when chefs, restaurateurs, and media members received invitations via email to a ceremony where restaurants will receive awards on November 11.
3. Major mixed-use development breaks ground on Dallas' Henderson Ave. A long-awaited development is coming to Dallas' Henderson Avenue, featuring the involvement of one of the neighborhood's original architects: According to a release, New York-based Acadia Realty Trust and Dallas development firm Ignite-Rebees will break ground on a 161,000-square-foot, creative, mixed-use development combining retail, restaurants, and innovative office space.
Trader Joe's is on a roll in Dallas-Fort Worth. Wikimedia
4. Trader Joe's prepares to open first Dallas-area store in 8 years. Specialty grocery chain Trader Joe’s opened its newest Dallas-area store in Coppell, at 120 S. Denton Tap Rd., on October 16. This 11,500-square-foot store is the first new Trader Joe’s in Dallas-Fort Worth in eight years and the 20th Trader Joe’s in Texas.
5. Dallas Love Field to raise parking rates, relocate Uber/Lyft dropoff. Dallas Love Field is increasing its rates on airport parking, just in time for the holidays. In better news, it's repositioning the location of its pickup lot for ride service vendors like Uber and Lyft.