This week's hot headlines
Closure of Carte Blanche leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Award-winning Dallas restaurant-bakery on Greenville Ave has closed. One of Dallas' most acclaimed restaurants is closing: Carte Blanche, the fine-dining restaurant and bakery from husband-and-wife Casey and Amy LaRue, has closed. According to a note from the couple, they received an offer for the location and decided it was the wisest course to accept the offer and close up shop.
2. Dallas chef to open neighborhood bistro in former Boulevardier space. The Oak Cliff address that was home to favorite Dallas restaurant Boulevardier has a promising new tenant: Called Pillar, it's a new concept from chef Peja Krstic, and is expected to open at 408 N. Bishop Ave. #108 in the fall.
3. Official list of 4th of July events and fireworks around Dallas in 2024. Whether it's Dallas proper or the surrounding suburbs, almost every city in the area will hold some kind of event in the days leading up to July 4 or on the day itself. Here is as close to a comprehensive list as there is on 4th of July-themed events happening in the Dallas area in 2024.
4. Dallas neighborhood restaurant Suze to close, new concept coming in. A longtime neighborhood restaurant adjacent to one of Dallas' richest neighborhoods is closing: Suze, the restaurant from chef Gilbert Garza located near Preston Hollow, will close on June 29 — but will be taken over by one of the hottest restaurateurs in town.
5. Carte Blanche chef team to open doughnut shop at Dallas' Trinity Groves. A loss for Dallas foodies has become a major win for doughnut fans with the soon-to-open La Rue Doughnuts, a doughnut shop opening in the former Cake Bar space at Trinity Groves.