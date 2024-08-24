This week's hot headlines
16 great Dallas sandwiches top hottest headlines of the week
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Definitive list of 16 great sandwiches in Dallas for fall 2024. Dallas is not, historically, a great sandwich town. It has no signature Philly cheesesteak, no po'boy, no Chicago-style Italian beef. We've compiled a list of the definitive sandwiches of Dallas. Places come and go, sandwiches too, so this is an up-to-date list as of fall 2024.
2. 2 Dallas-area ZIP codes rank as hottest U.S. housing markets in 2024. The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market is growing hotter by the day, and two ZIP codes in particular were listed in Realtor.com's new survey of the hottest housing markets in America: 76021 in Bedford, and 75028 in Flower Mound.
3. Buzzy Indian wrap restaurant Kati Roll unrolls location in Plano. A restaurant specializing in an unusual, delectable kind of wrap is coming to Plano. It's called The Kati Roll Company, named for its signature dish called kati rolls, and it's opening at 5588 SH-121 #100 just east of the Tollway in a former Snappy Salads. It'll debut with a grand opening event on August 24.
4. Acclaimed chef opens steak & seafood restaurant on Dallas-Addison line. A new neighborhood restaurant with seafood and Prime meats has opened on the Addison-Dallas line: Called Even Coast, it's from acclaimed chef Omar Flores and and opened August 19 at 5463 Belt Line Rd., part of the new Work Shop complex at Prestonwood Boulevard.
5. Charming new cafe inside Richardson antique mall serves a lovely lunch. A charming cafe that follows a long tradition of eateries located inside antique malls has debuted in Richardson: Called Antique Table Cafe, it just opened inside the Cottonwood Market Antique Mall at 101 S. Coit Rd. #50.