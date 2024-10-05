This week's hot headlines
Best small cities in U.S. top this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. 3 Dallas suburbs shine on new list of best small cities in America. Living in the big city isn't for everyone, which is why many are flocking to the suburbs and less-populated cities around Dallas. To demonstrate the popularity of suburban and rural communities, a new study by WalletHub has singled out three of Dallas' top suburbs on their 2024 list of the "Best Small Cities in America."
2. Chicago deep-dish pizza kings in Addison to close after 10 years. A Dallas restaurant with Chicago-style food is calling it quits: Taste of Chicago, which has been serving deep dish pizza in Addison for 10 years, will close at the end of October.
3. Acclaimed Dallas bagel shop wins 3 awards at national bagel showdown. An award-winning Dallas bagel shop has added another trophy (or two) to the shelf: Starship Bagel, an artisanal shop with three locations in the Dallas area, won three awards at the 2024 edition of New York BagelFest, a national bagel competition that took place in New York on September 28.
4. Dallas makes new list of easiest U.S. cities to pay off a mortgage. Luckily for homeowners living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, paying off a mortgage is much easier than in most other metropolitan areas in the country, according to a new report by SmartAsset. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington earned a ranking of No. 13 in SmartAsset's new study analyzing the top 40 large U.S. metros where it's easiest to pay off a mortgage.
5. Fast-casual Indian concept Tikka Shack to make its Dallas debut. A cosmopolitan fast-casual Indian concept is making its Dallas debut: Called Tikka Shack, it's a small chain from a skilled hospitality team and it has come to 5927 Greenville Ave. in a former Pie Five where it opened on September 30.