Concert News
U2 to put on 'Greatest Show' in Arlington as part of world tour
Iconic rock band U2 will embark on their first large-scale tour since 2018 with their Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027, which will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday, September 27.
Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. will play 15 shows in 12 stadiums across the United States and Canada, starting in Miami, Florida on August 13.
Arlington is the only city in Texas currently scheduled. The War on Drugs will serve as opening act in Arlington.
This will be U2's first time playing in Dallas-Fort Worth since 2017, when they came to AT&T Stadium as part of their Joshua Tree 2017 Tour. They also played the venue shortly after it opened in 2009.
The North American dates will follow a 12-date leg in Latin America, starting on February 23, and a 26-date leg in the U.K.. and Europe, starting on April 26 and running through July 9.
The tour is in support of U2's new album, Carnaval De Luz, the 16th of their career and their first release in nine years.
It went to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 upon release on November 13, their 12th straight top 10 album in the U.S.
The tour announcement comes one day before U2 headlines the halftime show of the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Tickets for the North American dates of Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour will first be available through the U2.com Subscriber Presale, beginning on Monday, November 30 at 10 am.
Visa cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 am through 10 pm, while supplies last.
To participate in the U2 Artist Presale on Thursday, December 3 at 10 am, fans must sign up at LiveNation.com by Sunday, November 29 at 8 pm.
No codes are needed - access is tied to individual accounts, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.
The remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 4 at 10 am at U2.com.
CARNAVAL DE LUZ PRESENTS: THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH NORTH AMERICA 2027 DATES
- August 13 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
- August 17 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- August 20 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium
- August 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
- August 28 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
- September 3 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
- September 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
- September 9 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
- September 14 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
- September 27 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
- October 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
- October 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
- October 9 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
- October 15 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
- October 18 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place