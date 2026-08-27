Weekend Event Planner
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
The last weekend in August will feature a nice variety of things to do in and around Dallas, headlined by the return of everybody's favorite circus. Other choices include a big college volleyball showcase, three new local theater productions, five big-name concerts spanning multiple genres, two well-known comedians, and the opening of a new art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, August 27
Spikes Under the Lights
Spikes Under the Lights is a first-of-its-kind women's college volleyball event bringing No. 1 Nebraska, No. 10 Penn State, No. 11 SMU, and No. 17 Florida together for a one-night tournament with a record-setting $1 million prize pool — the largest ever awarded in women's college sports. The teams will compete in two semifinal matches followed by a winner-take-all championship in the nationally televised event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs
Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs, a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, an ancient folktale, and five "Death-Defying Acts." The production runs through September 13 at Addison Performing Arts Centre in Addison.
Gary Clark Jr. in concert
Guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr. has risen out of his roots in Austin to become one of the preeminent blues musicians working today. His albums consistently come in near the top of the Billboard 200 charts, and he's the winner of four Grammy Awards, including three alone for his 2019 album, This Land, and the title song. Clark has released six albums in his career, most recently JPEG Raw in 2024. He'll play at Majestic Theatre.
Friday, August 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner in concert
Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner come to Dallas as part of their co-headlining Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, a title inspired by hits from both groups. Lynyrd Skynyrd has released 15 albums in their career, most recently Comin' Down in 2023. Foreigner has released 10 albums in their career, most recently ...When It's Live in 2010. They'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's The Greatest Show On Earth is reimagined for a new generation, bringing a fast-paced, high-energy circus experience featuring heart-pounding stunts, incredible acrobats, and immersive family moments. Audiences will experience iconic Ringling acts like the Double Wheel of Destiny, trapeze artists, a high-speed bicycle troupe, and more. The circus will have five performances through Sunday at American Airlines Center.
Garland Civic Theatre presents Angel Street (Gaslight)
Angel Street (also known as Gaslight) is a 1938 Victorian thriller by Patrick Hamilton in which Jack Manningham systematically manipulates his wife, Bella, into believing she is going insane to hide his past crimes. While he searches for hidden jewels, Inspector Rough uncovers the truth, enabling Bella to reclaim her sanity and agency. The production runs through September 14 at Granville Arts Center in Garland.
Dallas Comedy Club presents Mary Lynn Rajskub
Mary Lynn Rajskub has returned to stand up comedy after a long career as an actress, writer, and performer. She had a fan-favorite role as computer genius Chloe O’Brian on FOX’s smash hit 24, and has appeared on other TV series like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Flight of the Conchords, Raising Hope, and Modern Family. She's also appeared in movies like Julie and Julia, Firewall, Legally Blonde II: Red White and Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Dude Where’s My Car, and Roadtrip. She'll perform four times through Saturday at Dallas Comedy Club.
Improv Arlington presents Bill Bellamy
Using his experiences growing up in Newark, Bill Bellamy started doing stand up while he was a student at Rutgers University. His long comedy career has led to multiple roles in both television and movies, including Love Jones, How to Be a Player, Any Given Sunday, and Insecure. He also hosts the podcast Top Billin’ With Bill Bellamy. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents It's a Scream!
When ambitious movie studio heir Spencer decides to retire the legendary horror star Alexander Moreau, he expects a simple business meeting. Instead, he finds himself trapped in Moreau's mysterious mansion for a night of outrageous scares, bizarre surprises, and hilarious mayhem. It's A Scream! is a wildly entertaining romp that's more laughs than frights. The production runs through September 26 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Omar Courtz in concert
Singer Omar Courtz is one of the hottest up-and-coming Latin artists in the world. After releasing a string of songs with other artists like Jhayco, Young Miko, and Pitbull, Courtz put out his debut album in 2024. While that album did relatively well on the Billboard Latin chart, his new album, Por Si Mañana No Estoy, went even higher, coming in at No. 22 on the overall Billboard 200. He'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Saturday, August 29
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "The Hedge of Halomancy" opening day
"The Hedge of Halomancy" is an immersive multimedia experience by artist duo Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser, known professionally as hylozoic/desires. The exhibition explores the history of the British Inland Customs Line through the reimagined narrative of a fictional halomancer, or salt reader, named Mayalee. With moving image, sound and sculptural elements inspired by salt, the installation examines colonial power, trade, and the enduring cultural significance of one of history's most valuable commodities. The exhibition will remain on display at the Crow Museum of Asian Art on the UT Dallas campus in Richardson through February 7, 2027.
Sunday, August 30
Jack Johnson in concert
With all of the boisterous and loud acts out playing today, there's something to be said for the gentle and pleasant music of Jack Johnson. The laidback singer who surfs almost every day in his native Hawaii is touring in support of his new album, SURFILMUSIC, the soundtrack for the forthcoming documentary chronicling his evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician. He'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Buddy Guy in concert
The summer concert season comes to a close with one of the most legendary musicians still alive today, Blues guitarist Buddy Guy. Lest you think the 90-year-old is a relic of the past, Guy made a rare acting appearance in the 2025 blockbuster film Sinners, and he also released the 20th album of his long career that same year, featuring the perfect title of Ain't Done with the Blues. He'll play at Majestic Theatre.