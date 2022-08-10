Retro Texas drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million

Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater in Central Texas.

Doc’s Drive-In Theatre, located in the Austin suburb of Buda, recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal includes the business itself, as well as the land and structures.

The 7.9-acre property, near I-35, features the theater setup as well as three fully furnished movie-themed rental casitas and a members-only, speakeasy-like private club. Also included in the sale are the commercial kitchen and bar. The theater, casitas, and club remain open.

The listing notes that there’s “potential to grow and improve” the existing business or entirely redevelop the site.

Central Texas couple Chris and Sarah Denny opened the theater, at 1540 Satterwhite Rd., in 2018. Before construction started, cattle roamed the property.

The Dennys “took a chance on a shared dream and spent incredible time and effort perfecting the systems and layout that would provide unparalleled entertainment to audiences all over Central Texas,” the theater’s website says.

“Inspired by the drive-in movie theater experience at the height of drive-in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, Chris and Sarah decided that, in the spirit of Austin’s free-thinking culture, they would upgrade their drive-in to include so much more.”

The Dennys announced the project in 2017.

“Drive-in theaters now offer only one thing: movies. With Doc’s Drive-In Theatre, we want to create an immersive film experience for individuals and families. Guests can come for a movie but stay overnight, and we will provide the amenities expected from comfortable accommodations,” Chris Denny said at the time.

Drive-in movies became one of the biggest pandemic-time trends of 2020.

Now, the Dennys are selling the drive-in following their move last year to San Marcos and the recent arrival of their baby.

“While they would love for the legacy of the business to continue with the next owner, the property itself is so special and versatile that the new owners will be able to adapt the space to make it their own,” says Ezra Cruz, who shares the listing with Douglas Elliman Realty colleague Michael Reisor.