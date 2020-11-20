Union Dallas near downtown will host 2 minty Christmas holiday pop-up bars

Christmas-themed bars have emerged as a hot trend for 2020 and there's a new one to add to the list: Called St. Henry Winter Wonderland, it's a holiday pop-up bar that'll reside on the rooftop of The Henry, the popular Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurant located at the Union Dallas building at 2301 N. Akard St.

A release promises an environment dripping with effervescent holiday décor, winter-inspired window art installations, and merry cocktails and dishes.

St. Henry will open on November 24 and linger through the holiday until January 3, 2021. But boo, it'll be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Even if everyone does stay home on the holiday (and they do), what's a holiday bar doing closing on a holiday?

Onward, because the food sounds really good.

Food

St. Henry will boast a special holiday-specific menu with sweet and savory bites such as:

Deviled Crab Dip with garlic toast and charred lemon

Butternut Squash Toast with whipped ricotta, burnt onion, and maple cider gastrique

Whole Baked Brie, with red onion jam, assortment of crackers and crostini

Warm Croissant Bread Pudding with toasted pecan, caramel ice cream, and whiskey raisin

I mean, the butternut squash toast alone is worth the trip.

To see the full menu, visit UpstairsLounge.

Drink

Festive wintry cocktails are the main thing at holiday bars such as this, and St. Henry has a dozen that include:

Regent Street G&T, featuring Tanqueray Gin, clove, pear, lime, pomegranate and Fever-Tree Indian Tonic

Junior & Mrs. Mint, with vanilla infused Belvedere Vodka, white chocolate, cream and peppermint schnapps

Nog on The Rooftop, with House Jameson “Xmas Whiskey”, whole egg, cream, nutmeg and cinnamon

St. Henry house' "Xmas Whiskey" with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, cinnamon, and organic cane sugar

Homemade Xmas Whiskey shots will also be available, as well as 200 ml bottles for purchase.

Reservations

Reservations are required for parties larger than four and can be booked through special events manager Brittany Sims, at 469-520-1084 or bsims@foxrc.com. That will include a food & beverage minimum per person. Walk-ins are welcome for parties of four or less on a first-come, first-serve basis. There's a $5 charge per guest.

Larger parties are encouraged to book the upstairs private dining room, the Alpine Lodge. You can also book the entire, transformed rooftop space for private parties.

COVID-19

The rooftop will be open with limited capacity, and measures have been taken that include:

Modification of the rooftop for social distancing and seating limitations with all tables at least six feet apart

Daily sanitation of high touch areas

Daily wellness checks and masks for all employees

Hours will be Monday–Thursday 4 pm-12 am, Friday 4 pm-1 am, Saturday 12 pm-1 am, and Sunday 12 pm-12 am.

Miracle Bar, a New York-based pop-up concept, started this whole temporary holiday concept in 2014 and will have an installation in Dallas this season on Greenville Avenue, plus an offshoot called Sippin' Santa which will occupy a new bar, Royal 38, also at the Union Dallas. Hey, that's dueling Christmas pop-up bars in one location.

In addition, there's another new Christmas pop-up bar called Tipsy Elf which will reside in Oak Cliff. So much festive.