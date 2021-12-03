Find 4 over-the-top holiday pop-ups at these Dallas restaurant-bars

The holiday 2021 season is being celebrated by the Dallas-Fort Worth food & beverage industry like it never has before. Restaurants and bars are showing an unprecedented determination to party like it's 2019, which is to say, party like we did before the pandemic came along.

There are themed bars, lavish decorations, and more special-edition pop-ups.

Here are four festive new holiday throwdowns:

Chill Minster Pub Pop-Up

An old hand at themed pop-ups, the Ill Minster Pub in Uptown is now home to all things Christmas, seasonal, and alco-holidays, with lights, themed shot wheel, cocktails, caroling on the patio, a live Santa on weekends, and a Santa "Throne of Lies." The cocktail menu is rich with peppermint, spiced, and berry, such as the Gingerblitz'd with rum, Irish cream, and gingerbread syrup. A back entry hallway is covered in wrapping paper, icicle lights, and hanging snowflakes, and the walk to the bathroom is lined with Christmas movie posters. Throughout the pop-up which lasts through December 31, the Chill Minster Pub will have themed paint nights, PJ parties, cookie decorating, and Christmas movie nights every Monday.

Santa's Hall at Trinity Groves

The Hall has been made over into a seasonal pop-up, decked out in holiday décor. The walls are covered with wrapping paper, garlands wind their way around the room, lights are strewn across the ceiling, and giant candy canes and ornaments hang from above. Three festive trees and Santa’s oversize chair anchor the space. Seasonal drinks include a Candy Stripetini with vanilla vodka, the Grinch with raspberry vodka, and the Frosty AF with gin, creme de violette, blue curaçao, and Champagne. Each week, Santa's Hall will partner with a different charity hosting donations, toy and food drives. Thursday-Friday from 4-11 pm, and Saturday-Sunday from 2-10 pm. The space is available for private events Monday-Wednesday throug December.

Santa Baby at Landmark Bar & Kitchen

Immersive Christmas Pop Up hosted at Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth’s West 7th Entertainment District features more than 10,000 square feet of over-the-top Christmas décor including snow, lights, and more than 40 Santa Clauses. Admission is free and a portion of the sales up will benefit Toys for Tots. All ages are welcome until 9 pm, and then it's 21 and up until 2 am. The big man himself will be in the building every Thursday-Saturday from 8-11 pm. Grab a Spiked Hot Cocoa and a s'mores kit. Reservations recommended for parties larger than 6. The pop up runs from December 5-29.

Sloane's Corner

Bistro on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas is doing a "12 Drinks of Christmas" theme designed to lure you in for a drink every night (except Sundays). The drinks are creative, seasonal, and $10 each, as follows: