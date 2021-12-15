Green bean casserole has its place, but consider starting a new side dish tradition at your Christmas Eve table with this bright and flavorful salad.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Negra has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

That includes the crunchy, citrusy Christmas Eve salad, plus green chile and cheese cornbread to serve with it.

Christmas Eve Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients

4 large beets, peeled

3 seedless oranges

5 tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 1/2 tbsp. fresh orange juice

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium (about 1 pound) jicama

10 romaine lettuce leaves, cut crosswise into thin slices

1/2 cup roasted, salted peanuts

Directions

Boil beets in a large pot until a knife inserted in the beet comes out easily, about 30 minutes.

Drain, then cool under cold water. Cut beets into ¼-inch-thick slices. Cut slices into thick matchsticks. (This can be done

several days in advance; refrigerate tightly covered.)

Use a zester or vegetable peeler to remove the rind from 1 of the oranges; finely chop the rind.

Mix together the chopped orange rind, lime juice, orange juice, sugar, salt, and olive oil in a large bowl.

Pour over the beets and let stand for 1 hour.

Peel away the brown skin and fibrous exterior layer of the jicama (a small knife works best for this), slice into ¼-inch-thick small sticks.

Cut oranges into segments. Just before serving, add the jicama and most of the orange segments (save a few for garnish) to the beets; salt to taste.

Place lettuce on a serving platter, scoop the beet mixture into the center of lettuce, sprinkle with the peanuts and reserved orange segments, and serve.

