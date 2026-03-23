Salute!
Beloved Italian restaurant Adelmo's to reopen in North Dallas
A longtime Dallas Italian restaurant has found a new home: Adelmo's Ristorante will reopen in the Preston Valley Shopping Center, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and IH-635, according to a release.
Adelmo's closed its location in Inwood Village on December 31 after a decade in the space. The eponymous restaurant was founded in 1989 by Adelmo Banchetti in the Knox Street district, where it prevailed until 2015, when it was displaced by the area's dramatic upheaval. Banchetti relocated to Inwood Village, taking over the former Bijoux space.
The new 3,750-square-foot location, formerly home to Fuji Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, will be in the same North Dallas development as popular restaurants India Palace, Maple Leaf Diner, and Le Reve Gelato & Patisserie.
Negotiations were handled by Bernard Shaw, senior vice president of asset management with Weitzman, and the Weitzman brokerage team of Ben Terry and Amber Baco. Herb Weitzman, executive chairman of Weitzman, says the new location for Adelmo’s means a lot to him personally.
“Adelmo’s is one of the truly great Dallas dining institutions, and Preston Valley was one of the very first retail centers Weitzman leased," Weitzman says in the release. "The center opened in 1965, and our company still leases it and manages it by creating a landmark with great retailers like Terry Costa and destination dining concepts."
Adelmo's is known for its Italian food "with accents" of French and Mediterranean, including delicate pastas; risotto; and light entrees such as salmon with tomato, capers, and olives. Prices are moderate and the setting with racks of wine bottles is cozy and romantic.
The restaurant is still owned and operated by Adelmo Banchetti and his wife, Eliza. Adelmo Banchetti was born and raised in Florence, Italy and worked for acclaimed Dallas restaurants The Mansion and the Pyramid Room before opening his namesake restaurant in 1989.
The new location's finish-out is expected to take a few months, but a target date for opening has not yet been set, a spokesperson says.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.