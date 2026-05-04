This week in gluttony
Tastemaker Awards top the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week also brings the tastiest night of the year: the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Leading up to the big event, there are also Cinco de Mayo festivities and a chance to experience French cuisine paired with fine French wines. Start off the week with a pizza special in honor of quirky Star Wars-themed holiday. And remember that Mother's Day arrives this Sunday, May 10, so don't forget to solidify those plans to celebrate mom. (Here's our list of best Dallas restaurants to visit on Mother's Day.)
Monday, May 4
Star Wars Day at Cane Rosso
May the 4th be with you, pizza-loving Star Wars fans. Visit any Cane Rosso location for $10 Roni One double pepperoni and bacon marmalade pizzas (normally $20), available for dine-in or take-out. Even more, show up in Star Wars attire (ideas: robes, helmet, or full Stormtrooper gear) and get 10 percent off your food bill. The specials will go on all day at all locations.
Tuesday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl at The Statler
Snag your Cinco de Mayo bar crawl passport at The Statler and take part in festive drink specials and chef-driven bites across the hotel’s signature properties. Guests who purchase a cocktail at Scout, Waterproof and Bourbon & Banter will get their passports stamped and receive a complimentary starter at Scout. Drink specials range from spicy guava margaritas ($18) to Mexican candy shots ($8).
Cinco de Mayo at Luna Roja
Downtown Dallas’ new modern Mexican hot spot, Luna Roja, will host an all-day fiesta featuring tequila brand activations with Lunazul, Tequila Ocho, Herradura, El Jimador, and Milagro, along with samples and giveaways, menu specials, and live DJ set. Guests can enjoy $5 taco specials including short rib, pork belly al pastor, and sweet potato taquitos paired with $8 house margaritas and beer and blanco tequila combo specials. The specials will go on from 11 am-11 pm, with DJ music spinning from 3-9 pm.
Shaken & Stirred at Astra Kitchen + Lounge
Shake, stir, and sip your way through an elevated Cinco de Mayo-themed cocktail class at Astra inside Hall Arts Hotel. Guided by bar team experts, this hands-on experience covers complex flavor pairings, advanced shaking techniques, and mastering the perfect pour. Participants will mix up two signature Astra cocktails, then enjoy light bites from executive chef Miguel Antonio’s new menu. Tickets are $40, plus tax and a small fee, and class begins at 6 pm.
Thursday, May 7
CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards return to Astoria Event Venue to celebrate Dallas' top restaurant and bar talent for 2026. The mission is to shine a spotlight on the people and places that make Dallas a world-class culinary destination. CultureMap's signature tasting event and awards ceremony (emceed by NBC5 Texas Today host Cleo Greene) will celebrate all of the nominees and unveil this year’s winners. Guests will enjoy an evening full of chef-prepared bites and specialty drinks; preview the menu here. Tickets start at $75 for general admission at 7 pm, or go VIP for $125 and get early entry at 6 pm along with a dedicated bar.
Fly Through France Wine Dinner at Hotel Mockingbird
Experience a guided journey through France’s most iconic wine regions during this five-course pairing dinner at Verse Kitchen + Bar inside Hotel Mockingbird. Menu highlights include seared scallops with cauliflower puree and brown butter emulsion, herb-crusted lamb loin with spring ratatouille, and honey and vanilla bean crème brûlée. Dinner is $150, plus a service fee, and begins at 6 pm with a champagne reception.