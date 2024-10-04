Where to Drink
Where to Drink in Dallas right now: 5 best happy hours for October
October has arrived, which brings us to another installment of Where to Drink, CultureMap Dallas’ monthly column on best bars and happy hours to check out. This edition has four of the best new happy hours in town, plus a crazy wine special with a spooky theme — because that's what October is about.
Here’s where to drink in Dallas right now:
Barrel & Bones
This BBQ smokehouse has a new happy hour menu featuring $3.50 domestics, $5 craft beers and house wines, and select $6 cocktails, including a house old-fashioned, Cazadores Tequila ranch water, or a Manhattan. Bites are $6 each, including pretzel bites, fried pickles, cheese curds, fried green beans, and fried mac & cheese. It runs on weekdays from 3-7 pm at all four locations: Dallas, Carrollton, The Colony, and Farmers Branch.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Taco chain with 52 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth has a new weekday happy hour from 2- 6 pm. Start early! Everything's $5: from chips & queso to an order of two tacos in varieties such as shrimp, cod, shredded chicken, brisket, carnitas, and grilled veggies. The $5 rollout includes four new cocktails: Fuzzy’s Red Sangria, Sangria 'Rita Swirl, Baja-Ma Mama, and Margarita Swirls.
Goldie’s
Sophisticated Lake Highlands restaurant-bar has introduced a Tuesday-Friday happy hour from 4-6 pm. Drinks include $10 house martinis, house cocktails, select wines by the glass, and select neat bourbons by the glass, including Eagle Rare and Jack Daniels Single Barrel. There are also a few food specials, including $10 À La Carte Burger, $5 Goldie’s “20 Feet” Fries, and $10 rotating crudité.
S&D Oyster Company
Uptown oyster bar is celebrating its 48 years in existence with an upgraded bar. The front room had its nice long wooden bar, but it served as a "lean-to" with no seating and more importantly, no liquor. They've added stools for seating and a cocktail menu that pairs well with happy hour, which is weekdays from 3-6 pm. Guests can enjoy $2 off cocktails, wine, and beer. Mondays are extra happy, since wine is half-price all day.
Sixty Vines
Wine bar with Plano and Uptown locations has a haunting program during October that's so out there, it's scary: They're pairing wine with Halloween-style candy. The first week is sauvignon blanc paired with Sour Patch Kids or Lemonheads. Week two features pinot noir with Twizzlers or Twix. Week three is rosé matched with Starburst or gummy bears. Lastly, the stars for the final week are cabernet sauvignon with Reese’s or Almond Joy. It's $17 for a 2-1/2-ounce pour.