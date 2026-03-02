This week in gluttony
Pizza influencer pops up in Dallas' 6 best food & drink events this week
A viral pizza dough influencer will make an appearance at an Uptown restaurant to sling some pies this week. But first, there are two tasting events for good cause, a James Beard Foundation dinner, brewery anniversary with a Stranger Things theme, and a Shakespearean pub crawl sure to boast sonnets and sips.
Tuesday, March 3
The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America: Dallas
The organization behind the James Beard Awards will bring its Taste America culinary series to Dallas for the first time since 2014. The pop-up dinner will take place at Sachet and will feature James Beard Award semifinalist Stephen Rogers (Sachet, Gemma) and James Beard Award nominee Michelle Carpenter (Restaurant Beatrice). The multicourse dinner includes wine pairings and starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $175.
Thursday, March 5
Festa Della Donna at Eataly
The Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’ Escoffier International will host its largest fundraiser of the year at Eataly Dallas (at Terra Restaurant) coinciding with International Women’s Day. The tasting event includes gourmet bites from a dozen of the area’s top female chefs, along with wine pairings, a silent auction, wine and whiskey pull, and more. Participating chefs include Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint, Tida Pichakron of Haute Sweets Patisserie, and Aurora Rodriguez of Snap BBQ. Tickets are $100 for general admission at 7 pm, or $125 for VIP admission at 6 pm.
Taste 2026
Named for former Plano ISD superintendent Dr. Wayne Hendrick, the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation will host its signature tasting event, featuring more than a dozen top area restaurants, at Mercedes-Benz of Plano. The lineup includes Knife, Rise Souffle, Truluck’s, and Eddie V’s. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Plano ISD students. Tickets are $175 and include bites, beverages, live and silent auctions, photo ops, and more. The event will run from 6:30-9 pm.
Saturday, March 7
On Rotation’s 11-Year Anniversary Party
The Dallas brewery and kitchen will celebrate 11 years to the day with a Stranger Things-themed party. The event will include a special take on black and tan called Upside Down, along with $1.10 chicken nugget baskets, Stranger Things trivia, and several new beer releases. The event will run from 11 am-11 pm.
Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl 2026
Embark on a spirited bar crawl through Bishop Arts with Shakespeare Dallas. The event will begin at 2 pm at Bishop Exchange before participants make their way to The Wild Detectives bookstore and bar for performances by Shakespeare Everywhere and Fair Assembly. End with trivia and prizes at Ten Bells Tavern. (Arrival time is set for 4:30 pm.) Tickets are $20 and include access to specials along the way. Shakespearean garb encouraged.
Sunday, March 8
Dave’s Pizza Oven Pop-Up at Lucky Dog Saloon
Dave’s Pizza Oven, the Dallas-based home cook who has amassed more than 600K followers for his viral pizza dough videos, will visit Lucky Dog Saloon in Uptown Dallas for a one-day pop-up. Guests can get two slices of Dave’s pizza – New York and Detroit-style – for $12. Seating is limited with availability from 11:30 am-2:30 pm.