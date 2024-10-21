Food Hall News
Trendy ghost kitchen opens in Fairview with 2 dozen foodie startups
A virtual food hall and ghost kitchen is opening in Fairview: Called Revolving Kitchen Fairview, it'll open in Fairview Town Center, at 146 Town Pl., in what used to be a clothing store. According to a release, it'll open on October 22.
This is the long-awaited spinoff of the original Revolving Kitchen, a commissary kitchen founded by entrepreneur Tyler Shin in Garland in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, when food halls and digital kitchens surged as a way for diners to still get restaurant food without having to dine in a restaurant. They also help food entrepreneurs launch a business without having to invest in a brick and mortar space.
To make it seamless, Shin created a virtual food hall app that allows customers to order a variety of dishes from multiple restaurants and pay a single delivery fee.
Fairview has been designed as a community-driven space featuring 34 commercial kitchen rentals and business amenities, including two conference rooms, a coworking space and kitchenette, and expansive kitchen storage space.
Kitchen spaces range from 260 to 1,100 square-feet, featuring more than 20 dining concepts that can be ordered for takeout or delivery.
The cuisine ranges from bagels to pizza to vegan eats, as follows:
- Brooklyn Bagels: Classic New York-style bagel with cream cheese or a hearty bagel sandwich
- Chanko Nutrition: Nutritious and flavorful farm to table meals, ideal for those focused on fitness and well-being
- Chitos Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Family owned and operated with authentic Tex-Mex menu
- Dolce Mio: Features locally curated ingredients from a Dallas-born chef with an Italian twist
- Emmy J’s Pizza: Freshly made pies
- Fish Trap’n: Crispy fried fish to seafood platters
- Fu Xing Kitchen: Authentic Chinese cuisine
- Kaiyo: Offering nigiri, rolls, and classic Japanese kitchen dishes
- K-Cup: Korean comfort food with offerings like Korean fried chicken and BBQ
- La Maison Bleue: Sip on teas and indulge in desserts and savory snacks
- Pono Poke: Hawaiian poke and Japanese comforts – sandwiches, soba, and udon
- 7Spice Halal Indian and Pakistani Kitchen: Indian and Pakistani halal cuisine using their signature seven spice blend
- Street Thaiger: Authentic Thai street food
- Tayta Peruvian Restaurant: Authentic Peruvian flavors
- Vegan Heat: Vegan dishes that pack a flavorful punch
There will be a grand opening celebration on opening day featuring a ribbon cutting at 11:45 am and complimentary food and drink samples from 11:30 am-1:30 pm.
“Revolving Kitchen Fairview is more than a dining space— it’s a launchpad for culinary innovation and entrepreneurship,” says Fairview Economic Development Corporation Manager Dave Quinn in a statement. “We are excited to see how this venue will inspire our local talent and attract food lovers from across the region.”