Kebab News
Le French Kebab brings Indian-Arabic street food to downtown Dallas
A new restaurant has debuted in downtown Dallas with an international pedigree: Called Le French Kebab, it's a halal restaurant that recently opened at 701 Commerce St. #120, across from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza in the former Chimalma Taco Bar Co. space, where it's serving kebabs and pita sandwiches.
Le French is from brothers Noman and Farhan Nawaz, who operate several restaurants in Paris, including their flagship, Mayfair Garden, located blocks from the Eiffel Tower. At Le French, they're drawing inspiration from Parisian kebab kiosks, while adding a Mediterranean-Indian-Arabic twist.
The brothers came to Dallas for its business-friendly climate and quality of life.
"Texas laws and taxes really favor business owners, while Paris is more supportive of labor unions," Noman says. "It’s a complicated system for small investors to have more than two restaurants in France. Plus, Plano and Frisco are great places to raise a family."
They've given the space a beckoning atmosphere: Diners are greeted with a complimentary cup of cardamom tea, a symbol of hospitality and warmth.
Noman, who serves as head chef, says that he trained under Michelin-starred chefs in France and further refined his craft in London. He's applying those culinary techniques to a menu that combines Indian, Pakistani, and Mediterranean food.
The current menu is compact, with pita sandwiches and platters, starting at $10 for a French kebab sandwich with chicken gyro meat, and topping out at $16 for Shahi Dali, a platter with lentils and rice. Starters include hummus, truffle fries, and falafel chaat, a street-food style snack featuring falafel with chutney, cabbage, red bell pepper, and garnishes with elements of tangy, spicy, and sweet.
Everything pops with color and brightness, especially the signature mint-and-coriander green chutney, served with the gyros and chicken tikka.
Le French Kebab also does an intriguing variety of desserts including jewel-like Turkish delights, baklava, and kunafa, a rich offering made from shredded phyllo dough, cheese, and pistachios.
The brothers hope to expand the menu and are still tweaking dishes for Texas customers, who like more spice than diners in Europe, Noman says.
"Doner kebab in France only has salt, but here, people like more flavor," he says. "We’re still learning the audience, and they’re learning us."