Dallas bar closes after surviving a decade in Deep Ellum
A Dallas bar that opened 10 years ago in Deep Ellum is closing its doors: On Premise, which rode a decade-long wave in the often-turbulent neighborhood, will close on October 31.
According to founder Adam Salazar, they were unable to come to terms on a new lease. Salazar calls it "a helluva run."
The bar occupied a prime spot at 2711 Elm St. in what is arguably the hottest address in Deep Ellum: along the stretch of Elm Street between Crowdus and Good Latimer Freeway — and right in between the old Green Room (also now closed) and Trees.
On Premise took over a space that had previously been home to Lemongrass Bistro, a Thai restaurant which also lasted an equally impressive 15 years in a neighborhood. The space clearly has good karma.
It originally started out as a restaurant with a menu by then-ultrahot chef Brian Zenner, Salazar recalls.
"In the beginning, we were a restaurant-bar, so we'd have a dinner rush, then a little late-night bar activity — we could do it all," Salazar says. "We had a cool steampunk theme, with nicely appointed decor."
"But Deep Ellum 10 years ago is a lot different than what it is now," he says.
That was also pre-pandemic, and like every other business, On Premise pivoted. Their strategy was to cut back on the restaurant element, and for a brief spell in 2021, they hosted a pop-up burger joint called Holy Cow. In the end, they transitioned into strictly a late-night bar.
Salazar also owns two other successful concepts: The Mitchell, the swanky bar in downtown Dallas which is coming up on its 10th anniversary; and Ye Olde Scarlet Pumpernickel Tavern, the pub-style American tavern also in downtown.
The landlord at On Premise is Westdale, who are reportedly going to redo the building, which hasn't been renovated since at least 2000.
On Premise will close out with a big party on Halloween night.
"My only regret at this point is feeling bad for our staff who put everything into it and had everything to do with us staying open," Salazar says. "But I feel proud to say that we managed to be successful to the end."