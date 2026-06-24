Tacos for Uptown
Torchy's Tacos sets opening date for big-deal location in Uptown Dallas
Austin chain Torchy’s Tacos is finally ready to open in one of its most prominent locations yet: Uptown Dallas' high-profile 23Springs, a new complex on Cedar Springs Road.
According to a release, the restaurant will debut Wednesday, July 1 at 2305 Cedar Springs Rd., Ste. 100.
Announced in November 2025, this Torchy's will be "an upscale, flagship location" prototype within the 642,000-square-foot development, which comprises a 26-story office tower and two freestanding restaurant buildings that are home to two out-of-town restaurants: Elephanté and Little Ruby’s Café.
Torchy’s is located at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue. It spans 2,533 square feet in a one-story building next door to Little Ruby’s Café with a patio and a view of the park and a design that matches the upscale environment of Uptown.
The location reflects a more polished evolution for the brand, which has grown from a 2006 Austin food trailer into a national fast-casual chain with nearly 120 restaurants across the country, known for its inventive tacos, breakfast offerings, and signature Green Chile Queso.
“We’re excited to welcome Torchy’s to 23Springs and thrilled to offer our customers and Uptown neighbors a popular Tex-Mex favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Granite Properties managing director Paul Bennett said when the restaurant was announced.
Interior highlights for the Uptown location include premium finishes, elevated interior design and buildout, full bar, and a reimagined layout that incorporates Torchy’s next-generation operational and kitchen format - engineered for speed, efficiency, and elevated hospitality, they say.
The menu will include Torchy's favorites such as Trailer Park Trashy, Crossroads, Chicken Fajita, and Baja Shrimp, as well as breakfast tacos, Taco of the Month, Green Chile Queso, and margaritas.
The restaurant will open at 8 am July 1. Grand opening festivities that day will include a 10 am ribbon cutting, giveaways, a DJ, photobooth and Torchy’s mascot onsite. As is tradition for Torchy's openings, the first 100 guests in line will have the chance to win free Green Chile Queso for a year.
The Uptown opening marks Torchy’s first restaurant in Uptown Dallas and its 27th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; it's the brand’s 20th year in business.