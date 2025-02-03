Places To Go Things To Eat
Winter pop-up tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Dallas is enjoying an unusually warm week, but one local dining institution has just the thing if you're longing for regular winter weather: a cool ski-themed winter restaurant pop-up. Other fun food events this week include a plush Benz-and-brunch experience on Saturday, a special drone delivery exclusively for Frisco residents, and the biggest Valentine's Day bar crawl in the city.
If you're looking to plan ahead for a romantic Valentine's Day, we have a list; if you're seeking Galentine's events, click here.
Tuesday, February 4
Alpina: A Terra Winter Experience at Eataly
Italian gourmet foodie destination in NorthPark Center will launch an après ski retreat-themed winter pop-up at its top floor restaurant, Terra. The experience is inspired by Italy’s northern mountain regions featuring Alpine cuisine and warming cocktails. Menu highlights include a polenta bar, fonduta di formaggio, bread, speck gnocchi, and warm chocolate fondue. The pop-up kicks off Tuesday with “Cortina Happy Hour” featuring small bites from $8 (available Tuesday-Thursday). There’ll be bi-weekly DJ music with an après ski dress code on Friday, and Alpine-inspired brunch dishes will be served on Saturdays and Sundays. The pop-up will run through March.
Saturday, February 8
8th Annual Cupid’s Crawl on Greenville Avenue
Dallasites 101 brings back Dallas' biggest Valentine’s themed bar crawl on Greenville Avenue, with the Truck Yard, Christies, Leela's, Milli, and more ready with discounted drinks, pop-up vendors, photo ops, designated Galentine's and singles bars, cupid costumes, and more. Couples and singles are both welcome — bring your galentines, valentines, situationships, or show up solo and make new friends or boos along the crawl. Come decked out in cupid costumes, heart-shaped sunglasses, and pink wigs. Tickets are $20, and get your choice of themed cocktail, makeup bag & lipstick, or a "XOXO" red beanie. The crawl runs from 12-5 pm, with check-in from 12-12:30 pm at Four Day Weekend Comedy Club. Stick around for the afterparty from 5-7 pm at Stan’s Blue Note with karaoke on stage + extended specials.
PepsiCo Party Pack Drone Delivery in Frisco
PepsiCo is partnering with Wing (a drone delivery company) to deliver free Super Bowl snack packs to residents in Frisco. Download the Wing app to order starting Saturday and through Sunday. The pack includes Doritos, Tostitos dip, and two 12-ounce cans of Pepsi Zero Sugar. Offer good while supplies last.
Mercedes & Brunch at The Shop Club Dallas
Touted as a “country club for gearheads,” The Shop Club invites Mercedes-Benz owners and lovers for a Saturday brunch. Tour the state-of-the-art car garage and mingle with fellow Mercedes enthusiasts. An a la carte brunch will be served by the shop’s on-site restaurant, Derby. The event will run from 11 am–1 pm.
Wine and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Lone Star Winery
Girl Scout Cookie season is here and this downtown McKinney winery is hosting a pairing party. The $32 ticket, plus tax and a small fee, includes five deluxe pours of wine paired with five different Girl Scout cookies. A wine expert will talk through the tastings. The event will run from 12–1:30 pm.
Sunday, February 9
Name of the Day at Firehouse Subs
Sub sandwich chain has a special deal for guests who share names with football stars. Anyone named Cooper, Tom, Julian, Von, Nick, Peyton, Patrick, or Eli can visit any Firehouse Subs location to get a buy one, get one free sub special. The deal is good in-store for delivery.
The Big Game at Doc B’s
Whether watching for the teams, commercials, or the halftime show, Doc B’s will be pouring half-off all spirits and cocktails. The deal runs from 5 pm until close.