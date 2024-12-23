Hottest headlines of 2024
Celebrity weddings put a ring on Dallas' top society stories of 2024
Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read society stories of 2024, we see celebrity weddings took the cake. Readers loved knowing all the details about Yellowstone stars' secret nuptials, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's wedding to her sweetheart, and an ex-Real Housewives of Dallas star's happily ever after. We also had the the biggest engagement news of the year: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who popped the question to his longtime love. Of course, glamorous galas and lavish luncheons were a hit with our philanthropic-minded readers, too.
Here are the 10 hottest society stories of 2024 in Dallas:
1.Yellowstone stars secretly get hitched at bride's Dallas family estate. Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play sweethearts on the hit show Yellowstone, quietly wed in real life in Dallas last fall. While the couple revealed news of their hush-hush nuptials in a Voguespread May 29, 2024 - setting the pop culture world on fire - the wedding actually happened October 7, 2023, a photo of the invitation in Vogue disclosed.
2. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott proposes to girlfriend with $1M ring. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took another step towards domestic bliss, this time with a marriage proposal: On October 17, Prescott got on bended knee to tender a proposal to his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos.
Dak Prescott pops the question. Instagram
3. Southlake woman makes history as first U.S. immigrant to win Miss Texas. Annette Addo-Yobo, a 26-year-old woman born in Ghana, was crowned Miss Texas 2024, becoming the first United States immigrant to earn the title. Addo-Yobo represented Southlake in the statewide scholarship pageant, held Saturday, June 29 at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson and broadcast on WFAA. She will now go on to compete in Miss America on January 5, 2025.
Annette Addo-Yobo was crowned Miss Texas 2024 by Ellie Breaux, Miss Texas 2023. Facebook/Miss Texas 2023
4. Dallas' 10 Best Dressed bloom at 50th Crystal Charity fashion show. Some of Dallas' most fashionable and philanthropic arrived at the Neiman Marcus flagship store downtown on September 12, ready to "oooh" and "aaah" at Oscar de la Renta's pre-spring 2025 collection while also raising big funds for local beneficiaries. The Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Luncheon and Fashion Show is considered by many to be the unofficial start of fall society season, which spans galas to luncheons with celebrities galore. It was held in the run-up to the glittering 2024 Crystal Charity Ball, themed "New York Holiday."
5. Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver unveils sweet wedding details. Reece Weaver, a fan favorite on the hit Netflix series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, married her college beau Will Allman in a fairytale wedding - complete with a Disney touch. The University of Alabama sweethearts wed in the bride’s home state of Florida on April 20, 2024. Despite the couple's posts of gorgeous photos on Instagram the last few months, the first behind-the-scenes details were reported byPeople magazine on August 9 (aka week one of Cowboys pre-season).
Cheers for the Allmans! Photo by Laura Perez Photography via Facebook/People
6. 44 Dallas Symphony debutantes dip and dance at regal Presentation Ball. Like graceful swans, 44 young women in billowing white ballgowns and long white gloves "Texas dipped" into society at the 38th Annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball on February 10 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The culmination of nearly a year of parties, philanthropy, and training for the debutantes, DSOL Presentation Ball is one of the most glamorous, formal events in Dallas.
7. Matthew and Camila McConaughey surprise Dallas nonprofit with $100,000. Texas' leading man, Matthew McConaughey, and his wife, Camila, were not only the featured speakers at New Friends New Life’s 2024 fundraising luncheon, they ended up being the event’s biggest donors. The first part was planned. The second came as a generous surprise to the Dallas nonprofit.
Priya Murphy, Lisa Rocchio, Camila McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, JoJo Fleiss, and Bianca Davis at the 2024 New Friends New Life Luncheon. Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
8. RSVP to Dallas' 12 most glorious galas and fabulous fêtes of fall 2024. In early fall, it was time to steam the gowns, tailor the tuxes, and shine the shoes - fall fundraising season had arrived in Dallas. The season saw Cattle Baron's Ball gunning for the $100 million mark, Bravo Gala celebrating 15 years of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Two x Two Gala saying goodbye with no fewer than three posh parties. This was our guide.
9. Ex-Real Housewives of Dallas star remarries in dreamy Italian wedding. A former Real Housewives of Dallas star whose marital strife was a major part of her storyline has found her romantic, made-for-TV ending: Kary Brittingham married Mark A. Anderson in an intimate and glamorous wedding in Italy on June 20, 2024.
Mark A. Anderson and Kary Brittingham wed in Italy on Thursday, June 20. Photo by Linda Puccio for People via Mark A. Anderson/Facebook
10. Dallas' most glamorous gala TWOxTWO celebrates its artsy grand finale. After two decades of dazzling art and millions of dollars raised, one of Dallas' highest-profile charitable events was calling it a night: The TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala marked its final edition on October 19, with a ticketed preview party and fundraiser taking place at the Rachofsky House from 7-10 pm.