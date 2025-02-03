Theater Critic Picks
The 16 must-see shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for February
February is a short month, but it's not short on performing arts options. From world-premiere plays to big touring musicals, Broadway concerts, and even a sketch comedy revue, the choices are vast and varied.
In order of start date, here are 16 local shows to watch this month:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Casa Mañana, through February 16
Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows Charlie Bucket and the other lucky golden ticket winners through Willy Wonka’s marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory. Audiences can journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination and find out who will become heir to the most famous chocolate empire in the world.
Wakey Wakey
Kitchen Dog Theater, February 6-23
"Is it now? I thought I had more time." These first words in Will Eno's play are spoken by Guy, a man who knows — like all of us, on some level — that he is about to die. The play questions why we are here and the journeys that everyone takes to eventually get to the same place. The production takes place at Expo Park, as part of KDT's final nomad season.
we are continuous
Uptown Players, February 7-23
In Harrison David Rivers' gripping play, the dynamics between a mother, her son, and his husband are explored as they navigate the perplexities of their interconnected lives. Simon, a gay Black man, and his devout Christian mother, Ora, have always been close. Despite knowing Simon is gay, Ora has avoided discussing his sexuality since he came out at 16. Through richly drawn characters and evocative storytelling, Rivers crafts a narrative that resonates with universal themes of human connection and the ever-evolving nature of family.
Broadway in Love
Coppell Arts Center, February 8
Real-life married Broadway couple Libby Servais (Glinda from Wicked) and Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins) weave together an experience of laughter, tears, and magical moments. Featuring songs from Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and more, the concert is a celebration of love thanks to the magic and music of Broadway.
Fate Complete
Ochre House Theater, February 8-March 1
Set in the 1960s, Evelyn Forsyth is a war child who made it big in the movie industry, then gave up her rocketing career as the studio's top movie star to be with the love of her life, William Forsyth, a well-established movie executive. By all appearances, William and Evelyn had the ideal life, but beneath the surface, an abusive cycle is exposed, and Evelyn is left with difficult choices.
Tina's Journey
Cara Mia Theatre, February 8-23
Follow a young girl, her family, and her ancestors who hope to cross the U.S.-Mexico border before the Day of the Dead holidays. For safe-keeping, Tina takes a piece of her native land in her pocket and her personal history in her heart. She also leaves a trail of marigolds for her ancestors to safely follow her family across the border. However, Tina’s new reality in the United States makes her ill to the edge of death. Performed in contemporary and Mexican folk masks, Tina’s Journey is a joyful and accessible way for young people to learn about the migration of children into the United States.
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Broadway at the Bass, February 11-16
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, this Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain’t Too Proud is a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.
We've Only Just Begun: The Music of The Carpenters
Casa Mañana, February 11-22
With Karen's distinctive voice at the forefront, the Carpenters personified the velvety sound of the ‘70s soft rock era. We've Only Just Begun features their classic songs sung by Broadway’s best, including “Close to You,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Top of the World,” “We've Only Just Begun," and more.
Phantom: In Concert
WaterTower Theatre, February 13-16
Adapted from Gaston Leroux’s novel The Phantom of the Opera, Kopit and Yeston’s Phantom tells the poignant story of Erik, a disfigured musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House. When the Opera is taken over by an untalented diva, Erik discovers Christine Daaé, a young soprano with an astonishing voice, and he is captivated by her talent and spirit.
A Broadway Valentine
Plano Symphony Orchestra, February 15
Some of the best-known love ballads of Broadway will be sung by Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo), LaKisha Jones (a top four finalist from American Idol 2007), and Jason Forbach (Into the Woods alongside Sara Barielles). Selections for the concert include "Begin the Beguine," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Impossible Dream," "Defying Gravity," "All I Ask of You," and more.
The Stamped Project
Bishop Arts Theater Center, February 20-March 2
This fourth annual banned books festival features a collection of short plays inspired by Jason Reynold's searing book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You. The book is adapted from the work of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, who will be in attendance at the event. Participating playwrights will include Camika Spencer, Ashley White, Aaron Zilbermann, Maryam Baig, Straton Rushing, and Calvin Walker.
Most Likely Forever Yours
Eleven 11 Productions/AT&T Elevator Project, February 21-23
This laugh-a-minute, Second City-style sketch comedy revue explores the indescribable joy, pain, and fear of loving and being loved. The show will be created by Dallas writers and performers who trained at legendary comedy venues like The Second City, The Groundlings, I.O. Chicago, and The Annoyance.
The Best of Broadway
Irving Symphony Orchestra, February 22
Tony, Emmy, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis has performed in many noteworthy roles on both television and Broadway, making history as The Phantom of the Opera’s first African American Phantom on Broadway.
Hadestown
Broadway Dallas, February 25-March 2
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
Primary Trust
Dallas Theater Center, February 27-March
The co-production with Stage West transfers to Bryant Hall, next to the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. By day, he works at a local bookstore. By night, he sips Mai Tais at his favorite bar with his best friend Bert. But when Kenneth is unexpectedly laid off, the quiet life he knows is thrown into a tailspin, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery.
Box
Undermain Theatre, February 27-March 23
Part magic show, part historical speculation, part romantic drama, Box explores the harrowing story of Henry Box Brown, the abolitionist lecturer and early magician who escaped slavery by mailing himself to freedom and went on to become a famed magician on the London stage. Using actual magic, this world premiere imagines an unwritten chapter in the story of one of history’s most overlooked folk heroes.