gobble gobble
Dallas trots to No. 1 on 2026 list of the best cities for Thanksgiving
Dallas is taking a seat at the head of the table as the No. 1 best city to go for Thanksgiving in 2026, a new report has declared.
Experts at personal finance website WalletHub examined the 100 largest U.S. cities using 18 relevant metrics to determine the best places to "gobble up Thanksgiving festivities at a reasonable price." Cities were also ranked across five main categories: celebrations and traditions; affordability; safety and accessibility; weather forecast; and a "giving thanks" rank.
This is the first time Dallas has landed in the top spot; the city previously ranked as the No. 4 best place to go for Thanksgiving in 2025.
Dallas ranked No. 2 nationally for its "celebrations and traditions" rank, largely due to its numerous holiday happenings that take over the metroplex in November and December.
Additionally, the report said the city is a very attractive locale for those who like to dine out at restaurants. Dallas boasts "an extremely high number of restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars," and it ranks 11th nationally for its dining affordability. Dozens of Dallas-area restaurants are hosting their own Turkey Day feasts this year, and several local hotels are going all out for their festive holiday tea events.
Time to make those Thanksgiving reservations. Photo courtesy of III Forks
"Dallas also helps make things festive with an abundance of holiday decoration shops," the report said. "And if you want to offset the materialism of the following shopping weekend with some charitable giving, Dallas has the 25th-most charities per capita. Finally, Dallas ranks ninth for Thanksgiving weather, making it an even more pleasant place to celebrate the holiday."
These five other North Texas cities join Dallas on the list: Plano (No. 12), Arlington (No. 17), Fort Worth (No. 47), Irving (No. 55), Garland (No. 67).
The top 10 best places to go for Thanksgiving in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Dallas
- No. 2 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 3 – San Antonio
- No. 4 – Louisville, Kentucky
- No. 5 – Las Vegas
- No. 6 – Scottsdale, Arizona
- No. 7 – Houston
- No. 8 – Virginia Beach, Virginia
- No. 9 – Boston
- No. 10 – Chesapeake, Virginia