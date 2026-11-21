This Week's Hot Headlines
Beloved Dallas diner closes its doors and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes the closures of two longtime Dallas eateries and a surprise appearance by James Talarico. Plus, which Dallas suburb boasts the biggest holiday budget? Get the details on our most popular stories below, then plan a festive weekend via this guide.
1. Home-cooking classic Chubby's closes location in southwest Dallas. A beloved diner near Duncanville in southwest Dallas has closed. Chubby's, famous for its home-cooking cuisine and splendiferous breakfasts, has closed its location at 7474 S. Cockrell Hill Rd. after 18 years.
2. DART launches 90-day security initiative at key Dallas rail stations. DART is stepping up security and fare enforcement at several light rail stations as part of a new initiative that launched November 16. Called Operation Access, the program will bring a more visible uniformed presence to key stations across the network.
3. Popular fondue chain closes Addison restaurant after 31 years. The Melting Pot on Belt Line Road in Addison — the chain's first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — has shuttered after 31 years of service.
The oldest Melting Pot in North Texas has closed. Photo courtesy Melting Pot/Facebook
4. James Talarico gets rockstar welcome at Dallas' dazzling Black Tie Dinner. More than 2,000 dazzlingly dressed guests filled the Sheraton Dallas Hotel ballroom for the 45th Black Tie Dinner, which included an unannounced appearance from U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico.
5. Affluent Dallas suburb unwraps 5th biggest holiday budget in America. The residents of festive Flower Mound are sparing no expense this holiday season. The Dallas suburb ranks No. 5 on a list of the U.S. cities with the biggest holiday budgets for 2026.