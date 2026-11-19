Weekend Event Planner
These are the 17 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
The weekend before Thanksgiving brings the start of four returning holiday events, including the CultureMap City Rink in Downtown Dallas. Other choices on the packed slate include five comedy events, five concerts across multiple genres, the national tour of a Broadway musical, a block party, and a huge outdoor art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, November 19
Nick Cannon: Wild ’n Out Live — The Next Generation
Comedian Nick Cannon will come to Dallas as part of his Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation tour, bringing a new era of the iconic comedy and music franchise. The production will feature the signature games, freestyle battles, special celebrity guests, live performances, and audience interaction that have become synonymous with the Wild 'N Out experience. The event takes place at American Airlines Center.
Friday, November 20
Texas Christkindl Market
The Texas Christkindl Market is a traditional German-style market bringing Old World charm and holiday magic to the heart of Texas. Visitors will find handcrafted gifts, unique collectibles, and exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise from the Rothenburg ob der Tauber German Christmas village. The market features a variety of vendors, seasonal food and beverages, live entertainment and children’s activities, including photos with Santa. The event, which takes place in the North Plaza outside of Globe Life Field, runs through December 23.
CultureMap City Rink
The CultureMap City Rink at Main Street Garden returns for another magical holiday season in Downtown Dallas. Main Street Garden will be transformed into a dazzling winter destination, complete with twinkling lights, themed events, and memorable experiences for all ages. Special events include a tree lighting ceremony on November 21; the Dallas Holiday Parade on December 5; Cheap Skate Mondays, and Two-for-One Tuesdays. The rink will be open daily through January 5, 2027.
Heritage Farmstead Museum presents Lights on the Farmstead
At Heritage Farmstead Museum's annual Lights on the Farmstead holiday event, guests have the opportunity to experience a winter wonderland as they stroll along an illuminated quarter-mile path through the historic 4-acre farm in Plano. The event features 11 giant illuminated displays towering more than 20 feet tall, a 30-foot Christmas tree, 10 animated light displays, and seven larger-than-life interactive photo opportunities. Guests can also visit Santa Claus and warm up with seasonal favorites. The event takes place through December 30.
Brett Goldstein: Sex, Death & Small Talk
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein comes to Dallas as part of his new standup comedy tour, Sex, Death & Small Talk. Goldstein brought his signature charm and sharp wit to HBO with his first stand-up special, The Second Best Night of Your Life, which earned him nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Goldstein, who has also been featured in the TV show Shrinking, the movie Office Romance, and the podcast Films to Be Buried With, will perform at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
The Fab Four: Beatles' A Hard Day's Night
The Fab Four's 2026 tour brings an all-new show to the stage, celebrating the diamond anniversary of the Beatles’ first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night. The performance features the iconic soundtrack, along with the Beatles’ greatest hits from every era of their career. The concert takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Journey in concert
After 53 years, the rock band Journey is bringing their touring days to an end on their farewell tour, Final Frontier. Led until 1998 by Steve Perry and since 2007 by Arnel Pineda, Journey is responsible for enduring hits like "Who's Crying Now," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Open Arms," "Faithfully," and more. They have released 15 studio albums in their career, most recently Freedom in 2022. They'll play at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Yo-Yo Ma in Concert
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a one-night-only performance of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, a testament to the composer’s love and longing for home. In a nod to the city of Ma’s birth, Mozart’s “Paris” Symphony opens the program with elegance and dazzling energy. The concert takes place at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Don Lemon and DL Hughley: DL + DL - Anything Goes
What do you get when award-winning journalist Don Lemon and comedian DL Hughley come together for a night of conversation? Expect the unexpected from these two brilliant minds doing their public service while taking the audience on a journey exploring topics spanning everything from social issues, race, pop culture, and current events. The event takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Broadway at the Center presents Mystic Pizza: A New Musical
Mystic Pizza is a new musical based on the 1988 rom-com that tells the story of three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint. The score features megahits of the '80s and '90s, including songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, and more. There will be four performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House.
Saturday, November 21
Deep Ellum Block Party
The Deep Ellum Block Party is a neighborhood-wide celebration of the music, art, businesses, and independent spirit that have made Deep Ellum one of Texas’ most influential cultural districts. By connecting more than 20 participating venues through one immersive experience, the event honors Deep Ellum’s musical legacy while supporting the artists, venues and local businesses carrying that legacy forward.
Sugarland in concert
In the first decade of the 2000s, you couldn't get any bigger on the country music scene than the duo Sugarland. Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles had two albums - Love on the Inside and The Incredible Machine - go to to No. 1 on both the Country and Billboard 200 charts, and they also had five No. 1 hits. On their Ride or Die Tour, they'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, Enjoy the Ride. They'll play at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Mojo Brookzz: Outta Pocket Tour
Comedian Dyon Brooks, aka Mojo Brookzz, was named as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2025. He was also seen on Season 21 of Nick Cannon’s Wild 'n Out, having been hand selected by Cannon, who is a fan of Brooks viral sketch comedy videos. He'll perform four times through Sunday at Majestic Theatre.
AURORA Biennial: States of Becoming
The AURORA Biennial is a large-scale outdoor exhibition across Dallas City Hall, J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, and the AT&T Discovery District. Under the title States of Becoming, the one-night event responds to a time of uncertainty and profound transformation - from the climate crisis and the rise of AI to the erosion of democratic norms. States of Becoming brings together artists who engage with technology to revive old stories and share new ones about this moment of ecological urgency, technological disruption, and social transformation.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo"
"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer. There will be performances on Saturday and Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center
Sunday, November 22
Six Flags Over Texas presents Holiday in the Park
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will transform once again into a winter wonderland for the annual Holiday in the Park. Visitors will be able to enjoy lights, immersive holiday magic, festive live shows, select Six Flags Over Texas rides & attractions, specialty holiday food & drink, and appearances by Santa. There will be a variety of new offerings for 2026, including multiple new music performances. The event takes place on select dates through December 30.
Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour
Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix. She'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.