Get out + Work out
Local fitness hot spots are taking the workout out of the gym this October
From Pilates high above the Dallas skyline and outdoor HIIT to hiking, yoga, wellness pop-ups, and even a little downward dog with actual goats, this month’s fitness calendar is decidedly more social — and more adventurous — than another hour on the treadmill.
The trend goes beyond workouts, too. Studios and fitness brands are pairing movement with recovery, shopping, wellness, and community, while free classes and pop-ups make it easier to try something new without committing to a membership.
Here are some fresh ways to move around Dallas-Fort Worth this October.
The Fit Drop at Galleria Dallas
October 10 | Dallas
Shopping meets sweating at Galleria Dallas, where The Fit Drop Wellness Series returns with a free 45-minute outdoor HIIT class led by Training Mate Plano.
The full-body strength-and-cardio workout takes place on the outdoor plaza in front of North Italia. Afterward, participants can head to OFFLINE by Aerie for complimentary coffee, shopping, and socializing. The first 50 guests will also receive swag bags.
The class starts at 9 am, with check-in beginning at 8:30 am. Participants should bring a workout mat and water bottle.
Hike + Yoga at Cedar Ridge Preserve
October 11 | Dallas
Take the yoga mat to the trails for Arlington Yoga Center’s Hike + Yoga at Cedar Ridge Preserve.
The two-hour outing combines an hour-long outdoor yoga class with a group hike through the preserve, offering a fall-friendly alternative to an indoor studio session. The trail includes moderate inclines and slopes.
The $20 registration includes the suggested preserve entrance fee and a donation to Audubon Dallas. Bring a mat, water, sunscreen, and hiking-ready shoes.
Take your workout sky-high at Reunion Tower
October 17, 24 & 31 | Dallas
One of Dallas’ most recognizable landmarks is doubling as an unconventional fitness studio this month. Reunion Tower has three October workouts that pair exercise with sweeping views of the Dallas skyline.
BIGGER in Texas — October 17: Corporate Athlete kicks things off with “The Big 45,” a 45-minute bootcamp led by Antoine Howard and J. Harrison, with music from DJ Eazy E. The workout is followed by a Texas-inspired social featuring games, bites, drinks, giveaways, and brand activations. The event runs from 10-11:30 am.
Pilates in the Sky — October 24: The Reformer Room Pilates leads a 50-minute mat Pilates class 470 feet above Dallas. The morning also includes wellness, lifestyle, beauty, and fitness brands offering product sampling, displays, giveaways, and take-home goodie bags. The class runs from 9:30-10:20 am.
Halloween barre3 — October 31: Reunion Tower closes out the month with a Halloween edition of barre3’s 45-minute Signature class. Participants get the workout, skyline views, a digital group photo, and a surprise from lululemon. The event runs from 10-11:30 am.
Halloween Goat Yoga at Harwood Park
October 17 | Dallas
October fitness doesn’t have to be terribly serious.
Halloween Goat Yoga brings a beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class — and plenty of four-legged distractions — to Harwood Park in downtown Dallas.
The 10 am class combines yoga, fresh air, and goat interaction, with additional time afterward for photos and socializing. Participants should bring their own mats and dress for the weather. Consider it part workout, part Halloween outing, and probably part photo shoot.
Goat yogaGetty Images
BODYD Wellness Experience
October 18 | Dallas
For anyone who’s as interested in recovery and self-care as reps and sets, the BODYD Wellness Experience brings several corners of the wellness world together for a Sunday morning event.
The event includes local wellness businesses, mini facials, massage and wellness services, shopping, and vendors. General admission is free.
Those who want to add movement can sign up for an all-levels Pilates class led by BODii Pilates. The event runs from 10:30 am-1:30 pm, with Pilates beginning at 11:30 am.
Bee Free Friday at Bumble Bee Yoga
October 23 | Fort Worth
For anyone who has been yoga-curious but reluctant to commit, Bumble Bee Yoga Community is removing the barrier for a day.
Every class at the studio is free on October 23 for Bee Free Friday, an open-house-style invitation for newcomers, friends, and returning yogis to experience the studio and its community.
It’s also part of a larger slate of free community programming from the studio this month, including outdoor yoga and Mommy & Me classes.
One to watch: The Athlete Lab opens in North Fort Worth
October also brings a new kind of fitness concept to North Fort Worth.
The Athlete Lab is targeting an October opening in the Alliance corridor at 13053 Harmon Rd. Rather than operating as a traditional gym, the performance-training center is built around three connected areas: strength and speed, nutrition and recovery, and mental performance.
The coaching team includes expertise in athletic performance, registered dietetics, physical therapy, and mental performance, with programming geared toward athletes in sports ranging from baseball and soccer to volleyball and basketball.
An exact opening date had not been announced at press time.
The bigger fitness trend
If October’s calendar is any indication, Dallas-Fort Worth fitness is becoming less about simply booking a class and more about creating an experience around movement.
A workout can now come with skyline views, coffee, cold plunges, shopping, wellness treatments — or goats.
And as fall finally makes outdoor movement more appealing in North Texas, it’s a particularly good month to leave the usual routine behind and try something new.