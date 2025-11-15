This week's top stories
H-E-B brings free holiday feast to Dallas and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a free Thanksgiving feast for the community and a host of new restaurants to try right now. Plus, six Dallas 'burbs are among the best places to move to in Texas. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. Volunteers wanted for H-E-B's free holiday feast at Fair Park Dallas. H-E-B and its family of brands will bring back the annual Feast of Sharing dinner this holiday season. The Dallas event is Thursday, November 20 from 3-7 pm at Centennial Hall in Fair Park.
2. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 8 fresh new restaurants for November. For many people, the big dining-out event in November will be Thanksgiving, and wouldn't you know it, we have a list for that. But you can't eat tofurkey every day. You crave something different, something new, and this edition of Where to Eat has them all.
3. 6 Dallas suburbs make top 10 list of best Texas cities to move to. Several Dallas neighbors have been deemed the best Texas cities to move to in a new report from ConsumerAffairs.
4. Busy Dallas chef to open Tex-Mex restaurant in Frisco. A prolific Dallas chef is opening a new restaurant. Muchacho Tex-Mex, the authentic Tex-Mex restaurant from Big Dill Hospitality and award-winning chef Omar Flores, is opening in Frisco in spring 2026.
5. New tea at Dallas' Mansion on Turtle Creek is seriously surreal. Dallas is a little tea crazy these days, but the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has launched a new tea that stands out as truly surreal. Called the Surrealism Art Afternoon Tea, it's a limited-time immersive culinary experience timed to coincide with the International Surrealism Exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art.