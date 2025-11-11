Where to Eat
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 8 fresh new restaurants for November
For many people, the big dining-out event in November will be Thanksgiving, and wouldn't you know it, CultureMap Dallas has a list for that. But you can't eat tofurkey every day. You crave something different, something new, and this edition of Where to Eat has them all.
Here’s where to eat in Dallas for November:
Casa Brasa
New restaurant in the former Nick & Sam's Grill space across from Preston Center is the latest from prolific chef Omar Flores (Whistle Britches, Muchacho Tex-Mex). It's an Argentinian take on grilled meats and sushi with Prime cuts of beef and seafood. Menu items range from Black Hawk Farms Ribeye Tomahawk to the house signature roll with snow crab, grilled jalapeño, asparagus, smoked daikon, chili mayo, topped with Wagyu beef, crispy leeks, and roasted piña salsa.
Centralé Italia
Buzzy concept from Restaurant Works (Cru, Princi Italia) just opened at Preston Hollow Village in the former Pakpao space across from Trader Joe's, with a menu of wood-fired dishes, pizza, and pasta. Founder Patrick Colombo (of Sfuzzi's fame) calls the pizzas "neo-Neapolitan" with a non-floppy crust — achieved via a long-fermented dough and an oven that uses gas, wood, and coal to add to the flavor profile. The wine selection focuses on Italian vintages, and a rectangular bar in the center of the dining room creates an instant scene.
The Devonshire Club
New neighborhood spot by Lisa and Elia “Tom” Georgalis (Ivy Tavern) replaces Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge, the couple's attempt to do upscale Greek food. They're giving the people what they want: a more casual bar with upscale bites, dominated by sharable items you can drink to, such as Smoked Salmon Rillettes with spoon-shaped crackers, and Duck Confit Quesadilla with Brie and tart cherry. With the bar focus, that means cocktails, happy hour (from 3-7 pm), and late night hours on weekends until 2 am.
Dragon Casa
North Dallas newcomer boasts an unusual fusion on its menu with Mexican-inspired Chinese dishes. The owners, who also own Dragon House, call it “Chino Mex,” with fun items such as pork bun fajita, with pan-fried pork buns served in a fajita skillet, and tacos with Chinese fillings, such as kung pao chicken and Mongolian beef. The menu also includes Dragon House favorites including their acclaimed dumplings along with house-made noodles and dim sum.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
New Japanese barbecue house in Deep Ellum, which took over the former Niwa Japanese space, is part of a Tokyo-based chain which has 50 locations across the U.S. including Plano and Addison. They do yakiniku-style dining where you grill your meat yourself, from choices such as miso-marinated Angus skirt steak, shabu beef, and hanger steak. It’s a group experience: The table chooses a course of proteins and shares salad, miso soup, rice, and vegetables. The menu also offers a la carte items including sushi rolls, cabbage salad and dumplings.
Jakes Burgers
Many a Jakes fan lamented the day that the Jakes Burgers on Henderson Avenue closed in 2021 after 18 years. But now the local burger chain is back in East Dallas on Greenville Avenue, providing easier access to double patty burgers on poppyseed buns and frosty schooners of beer. The menu also offers sandwiches like the chicken club, mac & cheese, and seasonal items like poutine or funnel cake fries. The new location is in the former Grub Burger Bar space in Energy Square, and is one of 12 locations in DFW.
Le Beef Steak + Frites
New Plano restaurant at The Shops at Legacy North seems to be "inspired" by Medium Rare, the Washington, D.C. concept with a pared-down menu featuring steak frites — steak and French fries — and little else. Le Beef takes the same basic approach, charging $29.95 at dinner or $23.95 at lunch and throwing in an artisan salad. If you don't want the obvious top blade steak, Le Beef also offers chicken, house jalapeño cheese sausage, or vegetarian plate. One nice note: Their wine list includes many French varieties, including Billecart Champagne for a mere $80 per bottle.
Live Más Café
New drink concept from Taco Bell just made its Dallas debut — one of the first places in the U.S. to get it. The concept is similar to McDonald's (now closed) CosMc's venture, with a focus on drinks: specialty coffee, fruity Refrescas, Churro Chillers made with pastry crumbles, and Baja Blast Dream sodas. Everyone's chasing the young consumers who crave specialty drinks. The concept is like a restaurant-inside-a-restaurant and is located at the Taco Bell across from DART's Mockingbird Station. More locations are in the works including one that will open in Houston on November 20.