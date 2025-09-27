This Week's Hot Headlines
15 Dallas-Fort Worth companies make new Forbes list and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Dallas news of the week. This week, Dallas-area employers, schools, and cities shine in several national rankings and reports. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. 15 Dallas-area employers make new Forbes list for best company culture. Fifteen Dallas-area companies have just been praised on Forbes' inaugural ranking of "America's Best Employers for Company Culture."
2. Salad and Go reveals the 18 locations closing around Dallas. The Salad and Go chain, known for quick and affordable salads, has closed 18 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, but in good news, 25 locations will remain open.
3. Dallas is No 1 on global list of most affordable cities for dining out. This may come as a surprise to Dallas diners: The city been ranked the No. 1 most affordable city in the world to dine out.
4. 2 North Texas cities rank among top 10 safest in U.S. for 2025. North Texas residents concerned about the effects of population growth may feel more secure knowing two of the area's biggest cities have scored top-10 spots on a new ranking of America's safest large cities.
5. 12 DFW universities land on U.S. News' 2026 list of best colleges. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth universities have made U.S. News and World Report's just-released list of best schools in the nation for 2026, with Southern Methodist University landing on top in the region.