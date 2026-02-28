This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas suburb surprises as millennial magnet and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes reports on where millennials are moving and how much it takes to be a middle class earner in DFW. Plus, Taylor Sheridan spins off a new show set in a buzzy Dallas suburb. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit our guide to the best weekend events.
1. Dallas neighbor surprises as a booming millennial hotspot in 2026. A surprising Dallas neighbor ranks as the No. 21 most popular U.S. city for millennials right now.
2. This is the income it takes to be middle class in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026. A new study tracking the thresholds for middle class households has revealed Dallasites have to make at least a few grand more than last year to maintain their middle class status.
3. H-E-B to open 2 new stores in Garland, including Joe V's Smart Shop. Texas grocery chain H-E-B is expanding into the Dallas suburb of Garland, with not one but two stores in the works.
4. New I-35 deck park in southern Dallas moves closer to spring 2026 debut. A massive deck park spanning Interstate 35E in southern Dallas is set to open in late spring 2026. Called Halperin Park, the five-acre community space has been under construction since 2017 and will be completed in two phases.
Renderings for Halperin Park. Courtesy rendering
5. Taylor Sheridan sets new 'Frisco King' series in buzzy Dallas suburb. A forthcoming spinoff of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King is relocating from the Big Easy to the Dallas suburbs, with a new name to boot. Frisco King — will take place primarily in Frisco, Texas.