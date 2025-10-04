This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas suburbs take the national spotlight in this week's top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week sees Dallas suburbs shining in multiple nationwide reports. Plus, the society set steps out for big happenings. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head to our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. Dallas neighbor beckons movers as top U.S. suburb with small-town feel. An unexpected Dallas-Fort Worth neighbor has emerged as a top destination for Americans searching for a suburb with a "small-town feel."
2. Dallas opening of NY Mediterranean restaurant Avra draws society set. An unusually high-wattage crowd of more than 500 turned out for the VIP opening of Avra Estiatorio, a Mediterranean restaurant concept founded in New York by restaurateurs Nick Tsoulos and Nick Pashalis.
3. North Dallas suburb lauded as 5th best U.S. city for working parents. Frisco already has a reputation as a great place for families and a top spot for remote workers, so it's no surprise that the city has clocked in as one of the best places in the country for working parents, too.
Frisco ranks No. 5 nationwide for working parents. Visit Frisco/Facebook
4. 2 Dallas neighbors shine on 2025 list of best small cities in America. Buzzy Dallas suburbs Allen and Flower Mound land near the top of WalletHub's 2025 list of the best small cities in America, with many more DFW neighbors earning spots, too.
5. Katharine McPhee & David Foster headline poignant Turtle Creek Chorale gala. The Turtle Creek Chorale famously held its inaugural Rhapsody gala at the Statler Hotel in March 2020, and now, five years later, the fundraising dinner/concert has returned to its roots.