Educational institution South College opens first campus in Dallas
A new educational institution with a strong focus on nursing has debuted in Dallas: South College celebrated a ribbon-cutting at its campus at 1505 LBJ Fwy. in Farmers Branch — the first for the educational institution in the state of Texas.
The Dallas campus first welcomed students in summer 2025, part of its mission to provide accessible, high-quality education across the country.
The Dallas campus offers a range of healthcare-focused degree programs, including nursing and dental, with modern classrooms and labs, as well as opportunities to take select courses online. The institution also offers student amenities including a walking trail, outdoor courtyard, parking, and on-site cafe.
“Dallas is the perfect location for South College to expand,” said Turner South, president of the Dallas campus, who previously occupied the same role for South College Indianapolis. “Dallas is home to a dynamic healthcare sector, and we have the capability, learning environment and facilities to help meet the high demand for skilled professionals in this region.”
Campus facilities include a dental clinic, assessment lab with exam rooms and labs for dental, nursing, surgical technology, ultrasound, and radiography programs. Students also have access to a computer lab and Student Resource Center with study areas.
“This area very much needs health care workers, and we are heavy in health care programs,” said Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Dr. Kim Hall at the ribbon-cutting event.
“The opening of our Dallas campus is another milestone for South College as we strive to serve more students who seek to advance their education and professional skills,” South College Chancellor Steve South said. “We are committed to delivering high-quality programs in a host of healthcare fields and providing a comprehensive educational system for our students.”
The programs offered at the Dallas campus include Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Medical Assisting, Nursing (LPN/ASN), Radiography, Surgical Technology, Post-Occupational Therapy Assistant, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, and more.
Across its national footprint, South College serves more than 18,000 students with an array of academic programs in business, education, healthcare and other fields. The institution was founded in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1882 and now includes 10 physical campuses, online learning and competency-based education (CBE).
The institution offers academic programs at multiple levels, including professional certificates and associate, bachelor’s, master’s, educational specialist, and doctoral degree programs via campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina; Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas; and Orlando, Florida, as well as Online and CBE.
Their programs span diverse fields such as business, criminal justice, dental hygiene/assisting, diagnostic medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy, paralegal studies, physical therapy, radiography, respiratory therapy, physician assistant studies, pharmacy and surgical technology.
Tuition is dependent on campus and program, but according to their calculaor, an aspiring student seeking a degree in nursing at their Atlanta campus can expect to pay approximately $23,000 plus an additional $1,400 for books and supplies.
Participants in the ceremony included Chief Financial Officer Matt Carr; Director of Facilities Ron Hall; Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Dr. Kim Hall; Rebecca South, South College board member; South College Chancellor Steve South; Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne; South College Dallas President Turner South; Dallas Dean of Academics Chris McCracken; Farmers Branch District 4 City Councilmember Elizabeth Villafranca; Neil Heatherly, Vice President of Healthcare Strategies; and South College Chief Operating Officer Brad Adams.