On Your Mark
Turkey trots, 5Ks, fun runs + marathons in Dallas-Forth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and fit in a casual 3.1 miles before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both.
18th Annual Fort Worth Marathon, November 10
Walk the marathon course, gather a team for a marathon relay, or go solo for the 5K, half marathon, 20-mile race, or full marathon. Either way, you'll leave Farrington Field feeling very accomplished.
Girls on the Run DFW 5K, November 23
Volunteer coaches for this nonprofit lead third to fifth-grade girls in sessions that blend physical activity with life-skill development, including managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy. Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K where you can run alongside these accomplished young women at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.
Pumpkin Spice Races, November 23
It's giving gourds, guts, and glory. The half marathon, 10K, and 5K courses cruise along the Trinity River with shady paths and wide streets. Stay and play in the Shack at the after-party, complete with pumpkin spice coffee, hot chocolate, free ice-cold beer, Mindy Lu Pies, and even a pumpkin pie-eating contest.
Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, November 28
On your mark for this Thanksgiving tradition, which has been drawing families out for more than 55 years. Expect a 5K run/walk and a 8-mile race, plus a junior trot, family fun area, and the option to dash with your dog (the first 750 dogs across the 5K finish line win their own medal!). Virtual options are also available, and don't forget to dress up for the costume contest.
CRC Thanksgiving Day Run, November 28
Kick off your Thanksgiving with runners and race walkers from all over the community at the half marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1-mile fun run at the Trinity Trails Zero Mile Marker. Whether you are a competitive runner, mid-pack runner, jogger or walker, everyone has a good time.
Scheels North Texas Turkey Trot, November 28
Go on a turkey trot before you gobble 'til you wobble in downtown Frisco. Choose from a one-mile fun run, a 5K, and 10K, and each race also has a virtual option. All entry fees benefit the Miracle League of Frisco.
Irving Turkey Trot, November 28
Sign up to run or walk the 5K or 8-mile distance around the scenic Las Colinas Urban Center at Toyota Music Factory. Hurry — prices increase after November 24. The races benefit the Irving Schools Foundation.
Bad Donkey Night Run, November 29
Find a moment to go with the flow in the midst of a holiday weekend with this laid-back sunset run along the Trinity River Trail. Each wave is capped at 15-20 runners, and distances span 13.1 miles, 10K, 5K, and a one-mile fun run.
And it's not until the second Sunday in December, but the BMW Dallas Marathon is coming up quick. Established in 1971, it has the distinction of being Dallas’ largest and Texas’ longest-running marathon. Several other running and walking event round out the weekend, including a half marathon, 50K ultra marathon, the Shell Energy Relays, a 10K, a 5K, a 5K team challenge, the Friday Night Lights Mile, and various kids races.