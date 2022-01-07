Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town team up for tour coming to Dallas

Home » Entertainment
Country Music Royalty

Miranda Lambert at Rodeo
Miranda Lambert and co-headliner Little Big Town will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 7 Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are joining forces for "The Bandwagon Tour," a reincarnation of 2018’s co-headlining run of the same name. The tour will stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, May 7.

The limited tour will visit 15 cities over the course of a month, starting in Houston on May 6 and winding up in Camden, New Jersey on June 11. The Cadillac Three, with whom Lambert will play three dates just prior to the larger tour, will serve as opening act on all dates.

Lambert is making a habit of being in Dallas-Fort Worth, as she came to town last year for five dates at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth to help them celebrate the club's 40th anniversary. She was also honored with induction into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth last October. Her last appearance in Dallas was at American Airlines Center in 2019.

Both Lambert and Little Big Town could be considered country music royalty, as each has had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country charts, and together they have a combined 43 ACM Awards, 23 CMA Awards, and seven Grammys.

Lambert’s latest album is 2021's The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for which she is nominated for a Grammy. Little Big Town's latest album is 2020's Nightfall, but the band is currently back in the studio and will release its 10th studio album later this year.

Tickets for the Dallas concert will go on sale 10 am Friday, January 14 at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 12 pm Tuesday, January 11 through 10 pm Thursday, January 13 via the Citi Entertainment program.

