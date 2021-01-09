Macy's store shutters lead this week's 5 most popular Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Macy's department store to close 36 locations, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Department store chain Macy's is executing a wave of store closures in the first quarter of 2021 that include five in Texas, with two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in Denton and Lewisville.

2. Upscale Dallas taqueria chain shutters 2 locations including Irving. An upscale taqueria in Las Colinas has closed: Taco Diner, which had been open at 5904 MacArthur Blvd. at John Carpenter Freeway for more than two decades, closed the location on January 1, with a post on its website and Facebook page, announcing the sad closure.

3. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison dumps Hollywood digs to return to Texas. The cavalcade of celebrities relocating to Texas continues. This time, it’s a homecoming of sorts for the longtime host of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison. The Dallas native appears to be moving to Austin.

4. 5 fascinating works by Frida Kahlo come to Dallas for a limited time. Dallas fans of Frida Kahlo will get a rare treat this spring when a local museum displays five privately held works by the renowned Mexican painter. The Dallas Museum of Art will present "Frida Kahlo: Five Works," February 28-June 20.

5. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines rolls out crazy $29 spring break sale. For those who were already dreaming about spring break this week, Southwest Airlines Co. launched a four-day sale with tickets starting as low as $29 one way. But it came and went fast. The sale ran through January 7 and was good for travel through the end of April.