Glam Dallas wedding takes the cake in this week's 5 hottest headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Glamorous Dallas wedding whisks in fun Hollywood surprise — complete with swear jar. Kristin Sanders and James Hallam had a specific intention for their post-pandemic dream wedding in April 2021: provide an event where friends and family can finally get dressed up again and dance the night away to incredible music. To pull it off, the Dallas couple surprised guests by bringing in a famous band from Los Angeles and re-creating a funny scene from a Hollywood movie, swear jar and all.

2. Downtown Dallas freeway exit kindof like amusement park ride shutters. There's a high-profile freeway ramp in downtown Dallas used by drivers headed for downtown, Uptown, and destinations north that's being replaced. The exit ramp that you used to take if you were driving southbound on I-35 and going to Woodall Rodgers Freeway is being closed down, with a new exit ramp opening a half-mile away, starting Saturday, May 29.

3. French-Asian bakery chain opens first standalone store in Dallas area. A French-Asian bakery café known for cakes, pastries, and breads, has opened its first standalone location in the DFW area: Called Tous Les Jours, it's part of a Korea-based chain and just opened a new outlet off SH-121 in Carrollton, near the Galleria Market.

4. Fowl new restaurant in hot Uptown Dallas address is strictly for the birds. An address in Uptown Dallas with good times in its bones has landed a new tenant: Called Firebird Fowl, it's a restaurant with what is truly a unique angle, set to open at 2816 Fairmount St. this summer.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 restaurants to hit post-vaccine. You've been cooped up for more than a year. Now you've been vaccinated and at long last, you've got your free pass. There's so much catching up to do. So many meals to eat. Where do you start? These restaurants around Dallas, combining essential new arrivals with persevering stalwarts, are the ones to visit first after getting your vaccine.