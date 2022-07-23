One-tank escapes fuel up this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.

1. 5 fantastic summer escapes from Dallas-Fort Worth on one tank of gas. High gas prices, expensive airfare, airport headaches, and pricey car rental fees make travel planning a little more difficult this summer. But a postcard-worthy family vacation is just one gas tank away thanks to picturesque resorts and parks located within a short road trip from Dallas-Fort Worth.

2. Tik Tok stunt star Ryan Bean leaps off bridge into Dallas' Trinity River. A Tik Tok star has done something most in Dallas would never be caught dead doing: jumping into the Trinity River. Ryan Bean, a native of Utah famous for his stunts, back flips, and daring jumps, took a dive off a bridge in Dallas, landing in the Trinity below. The jump has been documented on Instagram.

3. Dallas staple Teppo closes, for new restaurant by acclaimed sushi chef. After 27 years, longtime Japanese restaurant Teppo on Greenville Avenue has closed. A moment of silence. But the space is already set to become a new sushi restaurant from credentialed chef Jimmy Park, who owns the Japanese restaurant Shoyo next door, which has been slammed since it opened in 2021.

4. Academy of Country Music Awards return to Dallas area at another Cowboys home. The next Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The 2023 edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards will mark a return to Texas for the first time since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2015.

5. Kroger offers takeout delivery with food from 8 Dallas restaurants. Dallas has a new option for meals on the go or delivered to your door: Called Kitchen United MIX, it's from a California-based company that provides a platform for local restaurants to do takeout and delivery meals, and it's now open inside the Kroger supermarket at 5665 E. Mockingbird Ln.