$110 million lake listing leads this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

By
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Heading to the State Fair and looking for discounts? Find them here.

1. Biggest lake in Texas southeast of Dallas is for sale for $110M and change. There's a private lake for sale that's being billed as the largest private lake in Texas: Fairfield Lake, a 2,400-acre body of water located in Freestone County that's one of the most unique rural land assets in the country. Centrally located between Dallas, Houston, and Austin, and just east of I-45, the lake is surrounded by 21+ miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline. Asking price is $110,550,000.

2. New Deep Ellum venue from Austin lets Dallas revelers party three ways. An Austin party destination is expanding to Dallas: Called Green Light Social, it's an all-encompassing bar and nightclub that will open its second location near the Deep Ellum DART rail station, at 2625 Floyd St. According to a release, it'll open in the fall.

3. Restaurant-bar with cool vintage Ford garage theme vrooms into Dallas. A new concept from Florida with a cool vintage garage theme is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Ford's Garage, it's a budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise that gives the vibe of being in a 1920s service station and/or prohibition bar, and will open its first DFW location in Plano in early 2022.

4. Big wave of new Dallas restaurants have all opened at the same time. With people digging out from the pandemic, the pace of restaurant openings in Dallas has really stepped up. Nary a day goes by that there does not appear some kind of story about an opening, sometimes two. These restaurants have all just opened.

5. Baby giraffe Marekani dies at Dallas Zoo after unexplained injury. Another animal has died at The Dallas Zoo, this time a 3-month-old baby giraffe named Marekani, who sustained a catastrophic injury beyond repair and was euthanized on October 3.

