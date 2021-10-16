Closure of Cosmic Cafe tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Heading the State Fair on this last weekend and looking for discounts? Find them here.

1. One of Dallas' oldest vegetarian restaurants is closing this weekend. A longtime vegetarian restaurant in Dallas is closing: Cosmic Café, which has been serving unpretentious vegetarian food at 2912 Oak Lawn Ave. for more than 25 years, is closing to make way for a yoga space. They're closing on October 17.

2. Highland Park Cafeteria space in East Dallas finally has a new tenant. One of the hottest vacancies in Dallas has a new tenant: The space in East Dallas shopping center Casa Linda Plaza that was formerly home to dining institution Highland Park Cafeteria will soon be serving up burgers and craft beer as the newest location of Rodeo Goat, the burger-and-beer chain from Dallas restaurateur Shannon Wynne.

3. This Dallas elementary school is No. 1 in Texas, says U.S. News & World Report. A Dallas school has earned top honors in Texas in U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever ranking of the state's best elementary schools. Dallas ISD’s William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and Gifted holds the No. 1 spot among 4,446 elementary schools in Texas.

4. Dallas restaurant that was all about the enchiladas is no more, nada Lada. A restaurant that specialized in enchiladas has closed: Lada, a fast-casual spot that opened in North Dallas near Richardson in late 2020, rolled up its last enchilada and closed its doors on October 10, just short of a year after it opened.

5. $3.3 million Dallas benefit with favorite governor's daughter shatters Planned Parenthood record. In a year that continues to challenge women’s health in Texas, supporters rallied and raised a record $3.3 million for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas at the annual fundraising event September 23 at Winspear Opera House. That's a full $2 million more than the event's fundraising total in 2020.