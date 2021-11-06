9 fresh new restaurants heat up this week's most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 9 very fresh new restaurants for November. This November edition of our monthly Where to Eat series is as fresh as it comes, with a list of restaurants so new that many have opened this week. Following a pandemic-induced logjam, Dallas is currently deluged with new restaurant openings, all at the same time. These are nine of the newest restaurants in town.

2. Pandemic aftermath smites popular decade-old bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum. One of the most authentic and laid-back bars in Dallas' Deep Ellum has closed: Anvil Pub, which had been open in a prime spot at 2638 Elm St., closed on October 31 after more than a decade. The closure was only announced that day.

3. Master list of Dallas restaurants offering Thanksgiving 2021 feasts. Our annual day of gratitude returns, with the 2021 rendition of Thanksgiving taking place this year on November 25. Maybe a thoughtful expression of gratitude would be to celebrate the holiday at one of these highly hospitable establishments, ready to serve a holiday meal. (And alternately, if you'd rather get your Thanksgiving dinner to-go, click here for a list.)

4. Dallas' most glorious gala and art auction draws a surreal $11 million. Here's a statistic that'll make you drop your Dom Perignon: Of the $104 million raised for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art in Two x Two Gala's 22 years, an eye-popping $11 million of it came at a gala last month. On October 23 (while the other half of the city was whooping it up at Cattle Baron's Ball), the black-tie dinner and contemporary art auction attracted 490 guests to the Rachofsky House for what has become one of fall's grandest galas.

5. Dallas clocks in as city with most unhappy workers, says new report. When it comes to whistling as you work, Dallas is not humming a happy tune. A report from job website Lensa ranks the city as the No. 1 place with the most unhappy workers.