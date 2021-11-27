Frozen custard shop cements top spot in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Frozen custard chain cements Dallas presence with second location. Creamy frozen treats are headed for North Dallas with a new location of Andy's Frozen Custard: The Missouri-based chain is opening a location at 6711 Arapaho Rd. in the Hillcrest Village center. According to a release, it'll open in December.

2. Rooftop bubble bars with igloos return to Dallas for Christmas holiday. Dallas' coolest holiday bar phenomenon is back: Rooftop "bubble bars" featuring cozy igloos are returning, with installations at three Dallas-area hotels. Also referred to as garden igloos, these "bubbles" are like plastic caves, like a geodesic dome, where you can hang out and imbibe under the winter sky, protected by your bubble from the elements.

3. New cafe in Richardson opens with acclaimed coffee, pastry, and wine. Richardson gets an ultra-groovy new cafe with coffee and more: Called Staycation Cafe, it opened November 22 in what has to be the most charming location: a cute little house at 201 S. Texas St., near Greenville Avenue and Main Street.

4. '50s house for sale in East Dallas keeps vintage plus just a few updates. There's a '50s-style house for sale in East Dallas that's mostly still in original condition, although how long it will be for sale is hard to say. The house — which has original hardwood flooring and fan comb swirl ceilings, plus two original tile bathrooms — went on the market days ago and according to the listing, it already has multiple offers received.

5. DFW Airport is giving its biggest, busiest terminal a total makeover. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has hired a construction company for a major renovation of Terminal C. The $2 billion project, which was approved by the airport board in August, will expand gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A and improve customer experience.