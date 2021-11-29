Tim McGraw & Faith Hill to make sweet sexy music together at AT&T Stadium

Fresh off their filming of the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 in North Texas, country supercouple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are returning to Dallas-Fort Worth for a one-day-only performance together next spring. They'll take the stage at AT&T Stadium on March 6, 2022 as part of Teton Ridge's "The American" Western rodeo event.

The multi-Grammy-award-winning artists will perform live, in-arena, between events of the final round on Championship Sunday, according to a release.

“Treating fans to a live performance by globally recognized powerhouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will add first-class entertainment to an already extraordinary weekend at The Crown Jewel of Rodeo," says Teton Ridge Sports executive vice president Ellen Newberg in the release.

To clarify, a spokeswoman says, this won't be an entire, full-fledged Tim-and-Faith concert to which a fan can buy a dedicated ticket. It's a performance within a day's events at The American, which begins at 12 pm Sunday. The start time and length of their performance has not yet been announced; could be a couple of songs or could be an hour of their greatest hits.

All tickets to The American on Sunday include their performance.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 3 through ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com. Tickets start at $20, taxes and fees not included.

The American is an iconic Western sports and entertainment weekend that occurs annually at AT&T Stadium and represents the richest single-day event in all of Western sports. It features competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding. Semifinals will be held the week prior to the event.

For the 2022 edition, they're teaming up with PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) Global Cup USA, taking place at 5:45 pm March 5, creating one big mega-weekend of rodeo-ing on March 5-6. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature five nations and six teams battling it out for national pride and the title of “Toughest Nation on Dirt.”

Tickets to the PBR event also start at $20 and will go on sale 10 am Friday, December 3 through ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com. Fans who want to attend the whole weekend can save up to 20 percent by purchasing weekend combo packages.

VIP tickets are available for both events and offer premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes-tours, and more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, visit SeatGeek.com.

Fans know that it's rare, so rare, to catch McGraw and Hill together on stage. Here's hoping they'll croon some of their sweet and sexy duets together, from "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me" to "Speak to a Girl" to "Let's Make Love."

Before the concert next March, they will have made their onscreen debut together as husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in 1883. The latest buzzy series from Weatherford resident Taylor Sheridan debuts on Paramount+ on December 19; read more about it and watch a trailer here.