These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, December 3

Chefs for Farmers Reboot

Chefs for Farmers, the annual wine and food festival that showcases the best chefs, food artisans, and farmers in the Dallas area, has been reimagined to bring the culinary community together in a creative and meaningful way. Live event options include four dinners and one brunch hosted by Dallas’ top chefs and restaurants, all with socially distanced seating and tables limited to each individual party. There will also be a series of virtual mixology classes that will provide attendees with historical and educational background on the featured spirits and more. Events will take place at various locations around Dallas through Sunday.

Friday, December 4

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

The AT&T Performing Arts Center and Reliant have reimagined their annual holiday tradition so visitors can safely explore and enjoy at their own pace. Instead of taking place on one night, the event will go on for 16 consecutive nights, allowing guests to see 50,000 LED lights illuminating the campus. They're also adding festive projections, family photo-ops, and Friday and Saturday evening pop-up performances from local artists and organizations. The event will go on nightly through December 20.

Bruce Wood Dance presents HOPE: A Virtual Dance Experience

Bruce Wood Dance kicks off its 11th season with HOPE, featuring seven unique dance films offering stories of love, healing, justice, and compassion. HOPE will stream on the Bruce Wood Dance Vimeo channel beginning at 6 pm, and be available for 72 hours. Two of the premieres featured in HOPE speak to anti-racism and COVID-19: Promise Me You’ll Sing My Song by Adam W. McKinney and Life Interrupted by Joseph Thalken.

Dallas Theater Center presents In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time

Dallas Theater Center presents In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time, the classic Christmas story reimagined in a one-time-only brand-new filmed adaptation. This special production updates Charles Dickens’ story to the contemporary world, deepens the understanding of the beloved characters with compassion, humor, and grace, and provides a holiday event to enjoy within the comfort of viewers' homes. The production will be available to stream at any time through January 2.

Uptown Players presents Helen Holy's Holiday Streaming Spectacular

Uptown Players will present a special holiday edition of Sister Helen Holy’s 701 club, starring Paul J. Williams as his most popular "altar" ego, Sister Helen Holy of the First Southern Fried Self-Satisfied ‎"Babatist" Church. A mix of holiday music, news, scripture interpretation, and special guest performances, and interviews, this special holiday quarantine cabaret edition can be viewed at home at any time through December 20.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will continue their annual Christmas Pops tradition with the Dallas Symphony Chorus, performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites, and sing-along carols. The concert, taking place through December 13 at Meyerson Symphony Center, will include an appearance by Santa, vocalist Ava Pine, and the Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas at matinee performances. There will also be a special Family Christmas Pops matinee performance on December 5.

Saturday, December 5

Sweet Tooth Motel

Sweet Tooth Hotel is expanding its exhibits with an immersive experience dubbed Sweet Tooth Motel, an installation that is completely exclusive for each individual group to explore. Guests can expect an exterior mural reminiscent of their favorite roadside vintage motel, with an interior featuring an entry filled with fantastical desserts. Guests will find their way into a magical winter wonderland filled with snow frosted pine trees and overlooking a breathtaking view over the mountains with the northern lights shining above. The event will take place daily through December 13, and then on Saturdays and Sundays through January 3.

Dallas Heritage Village presents Candlelight

Visitors can travel back in time at Dallas Heritage Village's 49th annual Candlelight holiday celebration. The event will be modified for social distancing, but guests can still sing along with strolling carolers, tell St. Nicholas their Christmas wishes, and enjoy some holiday crafts. The village will be decked in festive lights and traditional decor, and festive foods are available for purchase from food trucks as well as a bake sale, traditional kettle corn, nuts, and more. The event will take place on weekends through December 13.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Black on Black

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents its annual Black on Black in a virtual performance. This performance is a collaboration between DBDT and DBDT: Encore! company dancers as they create works that are a reflection of the times. The pre-performance mingle and after-party festivities in the Zoom room will include line dancing, cocktail/mocktail demonstrations, and a DJ.

"Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway"

"Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway" is a virtual concert series featuring show-stopping female singers. The final performer in the series will be critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams. Streamed live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios, the show will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of Williams. Viewers can also submit questions in advance for each artist to answer during the show.

Texas Ballet Theater presents A Masked Ballet

Texas Ballet Theater presents A Masked Ballet, a virtual gala featuring the world premiere of a new work by Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. to Strauss’ Emperor Waltz; tributes by celebrity guests; visits by TBT Company dancers at private virtual tables; and exclusive behind-the-scenes TBT content. Funds raised will directly support the TBT Relief Fund.

Sunday, December 6

Klyde Warren Park presents Tree Lighting Celebrations

Klyde Warren Park's annual Tree Lighting Celebration has been reimagined for guests to enjoy this annual holiday tradition in a safe and socially distanced way. On seven separate nights, Santa Claus will light the tree while carolers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts provide entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks when attending the celebration. Anyone who can't make it in person can view the celebration at 7:30 am on CBS 11 and 4 pm on KXTA Channel 21 on December 20.