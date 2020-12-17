These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, December 17

Palace Theatre presents The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas

From seasonal favorites, like "O Holy Night" and "Joy to the World," to The Righteous Brothers' crowd pleaser "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and original hit "Bootdaddy," The Texas Tenors bring a unique blend of music to the stage with thrilling harmonies and award-winning arrangements. They'll perform at Grapevine's Palace Theatre two times on Thursday and two times on Friday.

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

The AT&T Performing Arts Center will wrap up their annual holiday tradition this weekend, which has been going on for the past two weeks instead of taking place on one night in years past. Visitors can see 50,000 LED lights illuminating the campus, festive projections, family photo-ops, and Friday and Saturday evening pop-up performances from local artists and organizations. The event will go on nightly through Sunday.

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker & The Nutty Nutcracker

Texas Ballet Theater will present a filmed production of both The Nutcracker and The Nutty Nutcracker in lieu of in-person productions this year. Like many others, the ballet company made the decision to cancel its annual run of the production due to pandemic-related safety restrictions. A full-length film of The Nutcracker and a new, 30-minute version of The Nutty Nutcracker, the company’s popular annual spoof, will be available to stream at any time through December 26.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Pinchas Zukerman & Emanuel Ax

Longtime friends and legendary artists Pinchas Zukerman and Emanuel Ax will join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday. The concert, which will have three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center, will feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major and Symphony No. 2 in D Major.

The Firehouse Theatre presents Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist

The Firehouse Theatre presents the world premiere of Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist. The modern-day take on Charles Dickens’ novella follows Estella Scrooge, a Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. The production also incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens’ other great novels, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit, and Bleak House, among others. The production is available to stream at any time through January 3.

Friday, December 18

Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas

Lightwire Theater, recognized internationally for their electroluminescent artistry, poignant storytelling, and performance in complete darkness, presents A Very Electric Christmas, which follows the story of a young bird named Max, and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. The tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky, will play for one night only at Winspear Opera House.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, recorded at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. The evening-length production is performed by a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Presented by the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson, the livestream will take place on Friday and be available to stream on-demand for 48 hours for VIP ticketholders.

Saturday, December 19

Jack Ingram in concert

Over the past 25 years, country singer Jack Ingram has become such a big part of the Texas music landscape that he's even teamed up with two other Texas celebrities — former UT football coach Mack Brown and actor Matthew McConaughey — for an annual fundraiser event in Austin. He's also released 10 albums in his career, including 2019's Ridin' High ... Again. He'll play twice on Saturday at The Kessler.

kNOwBOX Dance Film Festival

The kNOwBOX dance Film Festival will feature a drive-in art reception and screening of 20 national and international dance-related films at Tin Star Theater. The festival is interested in curating dance films that explore an innovative approach to collaboration, mixed media, and interdisciplinary filmmaking. It seeks dance-related films that challenge the possibilities of what dance can look like in video form.

The Women's Chorus of Dallas presents Love & Joy! A Virtual Holiday Concert

The Women's Chorus of Dallas is going virtual this holiday season. Love & Joy will feature virtual choir recordings and unique visuals. There will be a live premiere watch party on Saturday, and the concert will be available to stream at any time through Monday.

The Statler presents A Night of Comedy with Mo Amer & Michelle Wolf

The Statler will launch its new comedy series, A Night of Comedy, with performances by Mo Amer & Michelle Wolf, hosted by DJ Cipha Sounds. Amer is a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian who's has a supporting role in Hulu's Ramy, while Wolf worked as a contributor and writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers before hosting the Netflix comedy talk show series The Break with Michelle Wolf.

Sunday, December 20

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Moth to Cloth: Silk in Africa" opening day

Throughout the world, silk is used to make cloth and is associated with wealth and status. This rare natural fiber is also indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa. In this installation, cloths drawn from the DMA’s collection explore the production of silk and silk textiles in Ghana, Nigeria, and Madagascar. The exhibition will remain on display through October 24, 2021.