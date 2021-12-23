These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this Christmas weekend

With Christmas falling on a weekend this year, it's holiday events galore. There's also a new pop-up exhibit, college football bowl game, concert from a hometown group, screening of a classic holiday film, holiday circus, and stand-up comedy.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Note: All of the events are happening as of press time, but COVID-19 is rapidly changing the events landscape. Best to check a venue's website for updates before heading out.

Thursday, December 23

Holiday events

If you haven't had a chance to check out a holiday event this year, there is no shortage of options. You can go the Instagram-route with Snowday and Santaland at Galleria Dallas; the Dallas traditional route with The Trains at NorthPark; the outdoor route with Holiday at the Arboretum; and many more. You can check out all the options on our event calendar.

Christmas lights

Some of the biggest displays around will be on for just a few more days, including the TV-famous Burkman Holiday Home of Frisco, which is ending its run early. Here is a complete list of the top drive-thru, immersive, commercial displays, and more. And here are the best neighborhoods to cruise through to see dazzling lights. Heading to Fort Worth this weekend? That list is here.

Sweet Tooth Motel presents Holiday Pop Up

Sweet Tooth Motel/Hotel is an Instagram-friendly exhibition that has been popping up all over Dallas-Fort Worth (Rewind is currently open in Allen). For the holidays, they'll present a special pop-up at AT&T Performing Arts Center. Guests can step inside the bright pink container on the Center’s campus between the Center Cafe and the Winspear Opera House and be transported to a magical winter wonderland. The free pop-up will be open on December 23, 26, and 30.

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas

Frisco is a prime location for the college football bowl season this year. Two days after the 4th annual Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bowl comes the inaugural Frisco Football Classic at the same location, Toyota Stadium. The game will have a local feel as the North Texas Mean Green will take the short trip down from Denton to take on Miami (Ohio) RedHawks from the Mid-American Conference.

Pentatonix in concert

Arlington's own Pentatonix got their big break when they won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off in 2011. Since then, the a cappella group has gone on to release five regular albums and five Christmas albums, including the brand-new Evergreen. You can expect the full spectrum of those Christmas albums during this concert, taking place at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Majestic Theatre presents It's a Wonderful Life

You could stay home and watch holiday movies or you could watch a classic movie in a historic theater. The Majestic Theatre, which opened to the public in 1921, is teaming up with the Texas Theatre to host a special screening of 1946's It's a Wonderful Life, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel will get its wings when the people of Bedford Falls get together to support George Bailey.

December 24

A Magical Cirque Christmas

A Magical Cirque Christmas is a holiday production that features a variety of fantastic circus performers. Audiences at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie can experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes them through an evening of breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by favorite holiday music performed live.

December 26

Sal Vulcano & Chris Distefano - A Night of Standup Comedy, Babes

Comedians Sal Vulcano and Chris Distefano will team up for a special night of post-Christmas fun. Vulcano is best known as a member of The Tenderloins, a comedy troupe that stars in the TruTV series Impractical Jokers. Distefano, who starred in the MTV shows Guy Code and Girl Code, co-hosts the podcast Hey Babe! with Vulcano. They'll perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.