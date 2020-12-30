Home » Entertainment
Weekend Event Planner

The 7 best things to do in Dallas over New Year's weekend

Paranormal Cirque
Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque in the parking lot at Irving Mall, December 31-January 18. Photo courtesy of Cirque Italia
Rebirth Brass Band
Rebirth Brass Band will play at the Granada Theater on December 30 and 31. Photo by Jeffrey Dupuis
Frans Hals
"Frans Hals" closes at the Dallas Museum of Art on January 3. Photo courtesy of Dallas Museum of Art
While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time over New Year's weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Wednesday, December 30

Rebirth Brass Band in concert
The Granada Theater will celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 with back-to-back performances by the Rebirth Brass Band. The New Orleans band has released 17 albums in their career, most recently 2014's Move Your Body. They'll play once on Wednesday night and again on Thursday night.

Thursday, December 31

New Year's Eve events
Somewhat surprisingly, there is no shortage of parties and other New Year's Eve events to attend around Dallas-Fort Worth. For a full list of all of the different things to do, check out this link. For best restaurants to dine on New Year's Eve, click here. For best New Year's Day brunches, click here.

Four Day Weekend presents Virtual New Year's Eve
You could choose to party with other people, or you could enjoy one of the best comedy improv groups in the area from the comfort of home. Four Day Weekend has not been able to perform live in Dallas or Fort Worth since the pandemic began, but they will end this dumpster fire of a year on a high note and celebrate a new year with this virtual event.

Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque
Under the black and red big top tent of Paranormal Cirque exists a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings audiences back to when they dream ... and when they had nightmares and fantasies. The show, taking place in the parking lot of the Irving Mall through January 18, features acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures, and all the elements that make one think of a "normal" circus, except it's anything but normal.

Friday, January 1

Vogel Alcove presents Day 1 DFW
Vogel Alcove’s annual event, Day 1 DFW, returns for its sixth year, this year presented by Main Event. The family fair has been reimagined to offer families three safe ways to play on New Year’s Day, each option designed to fit the health and safety concerns for varying comfort levels of Dallas-Fort Worth families. The three ways to participate include an in-person event at Main Event sites in Frisco, Grapevine, and Grand Prairie, a virtual event, and a free drive-in fireworks show at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Sunday, January 3

Last call for holiday events
With the holiday season coming to a close, so too will the holiday events. Events finishing up their runs on Sunday include SnowDay DallasLone Star Christmas at Gaylord TexanThe Trains at NorthParkHoliday at the Park at Six Flags Over TexasLuminova HolidaysVitruvian LightsRadiance! A Holiday Light SpectacularDallas Zoo LightsElla's Swinging Christmas from WaterTower TheatreEstella Scrooge from The Firehouse Theatre, and The Christmas Line from East Dallas Arts.

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Frans Hals" closing day
Sunday is also the final day to view the "Frans Hals" exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art. Two imposing portraits of the same sitter painted a decade apart showcase the revolutionary technique of Frans Hals (1582/83–1666), the first major artist of free Holland. Hals was the foremost portraitist of his time, recognized for “painting character” through virtuosic, loose, and animated brushwork. The portraits of Pieter Jacobsz Olycan, loaned to the DMA, demonstrate the evolution of the artist’s technique at the highest point of his career.

