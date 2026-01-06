One Hot Ticket
Dallas Mavericks cash in among most expensive tickets in NBA right now
With a losing record of 13-23 as of Monday, January 5, the Dallas Mavericks probably aren’t the hottest ticket in town. Nonetheless, a ticket to a Mavs game at the American Airlines Center fetches one of the highest prices in the NBA right now.
Based on data from ticket broker SeatGeek, online betting platform eSportstars.io ranks a Mavs ticket as the fifth most expensive in the NBA, with an average price of $215. Ahead of the Mavs are the Los Angeles Lakers ($365.75), Golden State Warriors ($279.47), Boston Celtics ($247.96), and New York Knicks ($238.49).
In the past couple of years, Mavs fans have witnessed two significant on-the-court and off-the-court changes that could have affected ticket prices.
Last February, the Mavs traded point guard and shooting guard Luka Dončić to the Lakers as part of a three-team deal. Dončić now plays under a three-year, $165 million contract whose value could balloon to a record-setting $417 million in 2028. Five years ago, Dončić signed a five-year, $207 million contract with the Mavs.
In 2024, a year before the Dončić trade, Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavs to the family of Las Vegas casino billionaire Miriam Adelson for about $3.5 billion. He retained a 27 percent minority stake along with control of basketball operations.
Months afterward, Cuban revealed the primary reason for selling the $3.5 billion stake.
“Running a professional sports team isn’t always good,” Cuban said. “When you’re winning, it’s great. When you’re going to the finals, everybody loves you. But when you’re having a bad season — you see the hate on social media. I just don’t want [my three children] to put up with that abuse.”
Although both events were momentous, Dončić’s exit from the Mavs and Cuban’s sale of a majority stake apparently haven’t had a big impact on the team’s lofty ticket prices.
In fact, according to eSportstars.io, it’s cheaper to see Texas’ two other NBA teams — the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets — in action than the Mavs. The average ticket to a Spurs game costs $141, putting it in 12th place among NBA teams. The Rockets sit at No. 23, with an average ticket price of $95.50. So far this season, the Spurs and Rockets enjoy winning records.
Just north of Texas, the Oklahoma City Thunder boasted the best NBA record (30-6) as of Monday, January 5. The average ticket to a Thunder game goes for $137, sandwiching it between the Spurs and Rockets.
While a Mavs ticket might be the most expensive among Texas’ three NBA teams, the Dallas franchise isn’t the state’s most valuable. That honor goes to the Rockets, whose value stood at $5.9 billion in 2025, making it the league’s seventh most valuable NBA franchise, according to Forbes.
The Mavs landed at No. 13, with a value of $5.1 billion, and the Spurs ranked 19th, with a value of $4.4 billion. The NBA’s most valuable team? The Golden State Warriors, at $11 billion.