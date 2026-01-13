Concert News
K-pop superstars BTS to play 2 shows in Arlington on comeback world tour
K-pop band BTS is making their long-anticipated return to the stage in 2026 with a world tour that will include back-to-back concerts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, on August 15 and 16.
The massive, 70+ date tour will start on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea and hopscotch around the globe throughout the rest of 2026 and into 2027, with many cities getting multiple dates.
Arlington is one of only 12 North American cities on the schedule. The only other Texas city to make the cut is El Paso, where the band will perform on May 2 and 3.
BTS is coming off of a scheduled hiatus that allowed the young band members to complete their compulsory military service in South Korea. The break lasted from June 2022 to June 2025.
Shortly after the last member was discharged from the military, the band announced plans for a new album, which is set to be released in early 2026.
The tour will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, an immersive setup designed to place the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue.
Despite singing mostly in Korean or Japanese, BTS became one of the most popular bands in the United States by the late 2010s, with three of its albums - including 2020's Be - going to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting on Thursday, January 22 via Army Membership Presale, with select dates on presale on Friday, January 23.
Army Membership holders must register for the Presale on Weverse by January 18 at 5 pm Central Time for their membership to be verified.
Remaining tickets will be available via general on-sale beginning on Saturday, January 24 at LiveNation.com.
BTS 2026 North American Tour Dates
- 4/25/2026 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- 4/26/2026 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- 5/2/2026 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium
- 5/3/2026 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium
- 5/7/2026 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
- 5/9/2026 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
- 5/10/26 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
- 5/16/2026 Stanford, CA Stanford Stadium
- 5/17/2026 Stanford, CA Stanford Stadium
- 5/23/2026 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- 5/24/2026 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- 5/27/2026 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
- 8/1/2026 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- 8/2/2026 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- 8/5/2026 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- 8/6/2026 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- 8/10/2026 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium
- 8/11/2026 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium
- 8/15/2026 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- 8/16/2026 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- 8/22/2026 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
- 8/23/2026 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
- 8/27/2026 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- 8/28/2026 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
- 9/1/2026 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- 9/2/2026 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- 9/5/2026 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- 9/6/2026 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium